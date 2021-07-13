At its meeting July 12, the Pentwater Village Council approved, by a vote of 5-1, an Ordinance for Medical Marijuana and Marijuana Establishments.
The ordinance establishes the authority for the village to issue permits for marijuana facilities and establishments to the extent they are permitted under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act, the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act and ordinances and regulations of the village subject to certain stated conditions.
A letter from Mary Schumaker, village resident and chairman of the Downtown Development Authority was read into the record in support of the ordinance. In addition, Dan Harris, an attorney and partner in several marijuana facilities around the state, spoke in favor of the ordinance and cited the tax benefits and careful regulation of such facilities, as well as the economic and job benefits in the community. Council members indicated that they believe the village has done its due diligence in reviewing the pros and cons of such an ordinance, and received a lot of comments from the community. It was also noted that the businesses permitted in other communities seem to be doing it the right way, and that they have not become a crime situation.
The next steps will include a public hearing on zoning regulations for marijuana facilities before the planning commission. The current recommendation is for permitting facilities to be in the C-3 Central Business District, but this could be modified based on comments at the hearing and other information. If approved by the council after the planning commission’s recommendations, a permit process, including an application form, will be established.
Village President Jeff Hodges announced the resignation of Pam Burdick from her position as village trustee due to family health issues. He has spoken to some good candidates, but asked that anyone interested in appointment as village trustee contact him. Hopefully, a recommended appointment will come to the village council for approval at next month’s meeting.
In his report as village manager, Chris Brown noted that the Park Street project is on schedule and, in particular, water is complete and is being tested. Service line connections will occur this week. In addition, he reported that an insurance settlement for the fishing pier has been reached, and the village received a payment close to the policy limit. The pier has been removed and plans for replacement are moving forward. After issuing an ultimatum to the vendor for the fish grinder, the vendor has agreed to replace it with new equipment as soon as possible. The 2020 Consumer Confidence Report was completed and published by the EPA and EGLE, and the village can rely on its safe and quality drinking water.
Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman reported that Pentwater is eligible for $88,759 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The village council voted to accept the funds, which will be paid out in two tranches. Recommendations for use of the funds in a manner consistent with the requirements of the ARPA will be coming to the council in due course.
Zoning Administrator Keith Edwards reported that the planning commission has recommended approval of the special land use request for the Pentwater Yacht Club, with conditions, and also the preliminary site plan for the demolition and reconstruction of the club with conditions. The final site plan will be considered at next month’s meeting.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
Final payment of $16,133.80 to C&I Electrical for the marina project under the waterways grant.
An ordinance to increase the fines for parking campers at rental units to $50 per day.
An ordinance addressing flood plain management provisions of the State Construction Code, to maintain compliance with the act.
A Resolution to accept ARPA funds.
A form providing assurances of compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as required to receive ARPA funds.
Authority for Brown to waive certain fees for use of Park Place based on criteria for determining eligibility for waiver for organizations that give back to the village financially or in service, or which improve Pentwater’s economy or provide services to residents. There will be further discussion at the buildings and grounds committee about the criteria and fees.
Authority for Brown to revisit the possibility of hiring a qualified employee to oversee the village’s clean water plant operations. He will post the position and interview candidates to determine what the village might have to pay such an employee in lieu of the current contracted services.
Under public comments, a resident requested that the council consider that the Pentwater downtown area is a coastline product people are looking for, and perhaps marijuana facilities do not need to be downtown.
Progress has been made on some issues raised by a Chester Street resident at last month’s meeting, and he requested a written response concerning these issues.
A resident also asked about the status of the conceptual plans for trails and streets that were presented two years ago. Brown indicated that this was part of the village’s master plan, a five-year plan that will require funding before it can move forward. The village had a grant for the engineering, but funding has not been established for implementation of the plan.
Finally, Brown announced that the parking lot at Park Place is scheduled to be sealed and striped, and notice will be posted as it will be closed for a day.