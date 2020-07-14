PENTWATER — The Pentwater Village Council gave the green light to an ORV ordinance at its regular meeting via ZOOM July 13.
The ORV Ordinance will permit the operation of ORVs on village streets, subject to certain restrictions. This is consistent with other governmental entities in Oceana County, and it is hoped that Pentwater Township will follow suit, as the area enjoys a number of excellent trail systems. As village Manager Chris Brown observed, “It would be nice if this could be done county-wide.”
Among other items on the agenda was approval of a Solid Waste Ordinance intended to prevent the deposit of waste in public and private receptacles that is not generated on the premises where the container is located. The village has experienced an uptick of trash brought in from outside the area and deposited in village receptacles. For example, a recent issue occurred when three large trash bags were put in to a container just after it had been emptied, resulting in overflow and public complaints. Similarly, people from outside the area have dumped trash into residential containers. The new ordinance will provide that if caught and reported, violators will be charged with a misdemeanor, prosecuted and fined.
Preliminary plans for the new village hall were approved, and the next steps include proceeding with final drawings and going out for bid on the project. It is possible that the village operations could be moved into the building even before the exterior is completed, and Pentwater Township will be moving into its new location this fall. The relocation of both village and township operations triggers the need to return to the table for discussions of the disposition of the current community hall, which is jointly owned by the two entities. The village has requested that the township consider a meeting for this purpose July 27 at 6 p.m.
Construction on the Friendship Center continues, and the township agreed to contribute $10,000 for operational costs so that township residents would have a part in the use and enjoyment of the center when it is completed.
Brown reported that the changeover to new recycling carts has been completed and that an updated schedule of what can be recycled has been posted on the village website. In addition, he reported that the village’s Water Quality Report has been published. The annual Consumer Confidence Report has been filed with various agencies, and a copy has been posted at the post office and village hall website with a link to the site appearing on the current water bill.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum reported that public safety officers completed the basic public safety officer training and have been on patrol in the village over the last couple of weeks at the beach, downtown, at the marina and municipal boat launch.
Although children’s programs at the recreation department have been mostly shut down for the summer due to COVID-19, two weeks of craft activities were offered on the village green, including rock painting, kite kits, scratch kits and beach kits. Sports activities such as soccer, kickball, whiffle ball and baseball were also offered at the school.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
• Award of a contract to Ken Adams & Sons in the amount of $39,750 for Lowell Street sanitary Improvements.
• Acceptance of a proposal from Fleis & Vandenbrink for Park Street engineering services for a major improvement project that will be done in 2021 using federal funds under the local road program.
• Acceptance of a proposal from Fleis & Vandenbrink for an update of the village’s Michigan wellhead protection plan. This program is key for the protection of the village’s public water supply from contamination from private wells.
• Appointment of Mary Temple to the planning commission.
• A resolution approving first quarter budget amendments.
• Hazard pay for law enforcement officers of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees using funds available under the CARES Act.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fireworks and parade for Homecoming have been canceled this year.
Finally, Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman reminded residents that the 2020 Election is approaching. The village council will have four seats up for election this year, one for the village president currently held by Jeff Hodges, and three for trustee positions currently held by Donald Palmer, Dan Nugent and Michelle Angell-Powell. Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of identity and a nonpartisan nominating petition with the township Clerk Sue Johnson by Tuesday, July 21 at 4 p.m. Election packages are available in Johnson’s office or she will e-mail a copy to any prospective candidate upon request.