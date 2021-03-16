Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will meet Monday, March 22 via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. If you would like to join in on this meeting through Zoom, please e-mail Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net. She will e-mail you information on how to join through the Zoom link. Public comments are invited.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the non-profit organization.
Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.