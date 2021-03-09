Pentwater Village Manager Chris Brown at the regular meeting March 8 reported that the move to the new village hall went smoothly, and that the police department was scheduled to move into its new space March 9.
Resident Dean Gustafson was on-line for the meeting and commented that the building looks beautiful.
Park Place will host a soft opening every Wednesday in March from 10 a.m. to noon, with coffee and local treats. On March 17, snowbirds and others can Zoom in and join the group via a link that will be on the village website. In-person participation is limited to 25 people, and masks and distancing will be required.
Several Resolutions were adopted to establish fees for various aspects of the village’s operations for 2021-2022. Specifically, garbage rates were increased from $34.07 quarterly to $38 quarterly. According to Brown, the increase is due to recycling costs based on the tonnage collected in the village, and the increased rate includes both trash and recycling. New fee schedules for usage of the new Park Place and for the municipal marina were also established, as were zoning administration fees. It should be noted that Village of Pentwater and Pentwater Township residents are treated the same under the Park Place fee schedule.
A new joint zoning official contract between the village and township was approved for Keith Edwards for an annual salary of $41,961. Edwards splits his time between the village and township, but will be based at the new township offices at 500 N. Hancock. A 2 percent salary increase was approved for Clerk Treasurer Rande Listerman, and a new four-year contract with a 2 percent salary increase for the coming year was approved for Brown. In addition to the new contracts, the village council’s review recommended educational classes for staff for this year to include team building and communications. Brown will be investigating possible programs that offer this training.
The Pentwater Fire Department has requested donation of the boiler at the old village hall. The boiler is two years old, and depending on the bids to be submitted for development of the building, the village council will consider this request in April. As the boiler belongs to the taxpayers of the village and township, donation to the fire department would be an appropriate use.
The Economic Development Committee is considering and will likely spearhead a volunteer workforce program called WIN WIN through which volunteers would work for a local business during the shoulder season when student help is unavailable, and the business owner would make a donation to a charity of choice for the volunteer. This is an effort to extend the business season, help with the cost of overhead and boost the local economy.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum announced that the department is currently looking to hire public service officers to assist certified officers during the summer.
Parks and Recreation Director Kate Anderson reported that soccer sign-ups were completed March 2 and the first set of games will be played on Saturdays for six weeks beginning April 10.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
A proposed lot split for Eric and Jen Norris for property at 438 S. Rush St.
Pay Application No. 4 for Tridonn Construction for the new village hall in the amount of $73,046.51.
The annual appointment of Village Manager Chris Brown as street administrator.
Appointment of Vanessa Boyko to the zoning board of appeals.
A budget deficit of $96,040 for the marina until such time as the Waterway Grant funds are received by the village.
Switching Property Liability and Workers Compensation Insurance from the Municipal League to BHS Insurance in Grandville. This change is projected to save the village approximately $4,000 annually.
Currently, it is planned that the April 12 village council meeting will be held in-person.