Issues of “process” rather than substance generated extensive discussion and comments from residents and trustees at the Aug. 9 Pentwater Village Council.
In particular, Dean Jessup, Chris Conroy and Amy LaBarge expressed concern about the addition of an item to the council’s agenda to direct the planning commission to host a public hearing on the marijuana zoning ordinance amendment, and Jessup also noted that the pubic did not have an opportunity to see a drawing for a viewing area at the end of Third Street as approved by the council. The process for determining whether the noon siren should be replaced was also discussed.
At its July meeting the council approved an ordinance to authorize the issuance of permits for medical marijuana and recreational marijuana establishments, subject to certain conditions and to the requirements of state licensing regulations. As part of the council’s approval, a zoning ordinance to allow retail marijuana establishments in the C-3 Central Business District was directed to the planning commission for a public hearing; however, at the commission’s July 27 meeting, the matter was referred back to staff and the village attorney for revisions and no public hearing was scheduled. To move the process forward, Trustee Michelle Angel-Powell asked that the council direct the commission to schedule the public hearing required by ordinance. With a tie vote, the motion failed to win approval. Residents and other trustees expressed concern that the planning commission be permitted to engage in its own process, though the village attorney Brian Monton advised that the public hearing on the issue of zoning is not an opportunity to revisit the council’s determination to issue permits for retail marijuana establishments in the village.
Similarly, in an effort to move forward with a long-time goal to create a viewing area at the end of Third Street, which will provide a place for people to relax and look out at the water. The building and grounds committee recommended design/concept approval of a drawing prepared and submitted by Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan with the understanding that further planning approvals and discussion would be needed and revisions would be made accordingly. Village President Jeff Hodges, some trustees and residents were concerned that there has been insufficient opportunity to review the drawing prior to a vote; however, the majority approved the design/concept plan, and the process of review will move ahead.
The question of whether to replace the old noon siren will also require additional discussion and will need to go through a review process with the village and Pentwater Township to determine whether it should be replaced, and if so, how the replacement will be funded, whether by tax dollars or a community funding campaign. The motor for the siren has died, and the 400-pound motor is obsolete and cannot be repaired. Ray Hasil, director of Mason-Oceana 9-1-1, stated that 9-1-1 currently uses new technology like cell phones for alerts in emergency situations, and replacement of the siren is not required by law or necessity. Further, the siren is not used for weather alerts. Its primary use in recent years is to mark the noon hour, and some residents would like to see it replaced for reasons of nostalgia and tradition. The township and the village will continue to meet to determine the next steps in the decision process.
The Pentwater Arts Council (PAC) and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) have been jointly working on a Pentwater Public Arts Initiative to create a Pentwater Sculpture Walk for 2022, with a goal to enhance citizen appreciation of the arts and provide incentive for business growth. The village council approved placement of five sculptures on village property: one in front of village hall, two at the top of the village green and two in the grassy area near the public marina. The timeline will include a call for artists in January 2022 and selection of the five pieces by professional artists (jurors) in April. Criteria for selection include recognition of Pentwater as a lakeside community and assurance that sculptures should be weather impervious and appropriate for all ages. Sculptures will be installed in May and June, and an artist reception will be June 25, 2022. Over the summer, the sculptures will be on display for public viewing, and awards for “People’s Choice” and “Juror’s Choice” will be made. In October the pieces will be removed and will be available for sale to individuals or for purchase by donation for permanent installation. The initiative is a three-year project and may be expanded to additional locations in the future.
In village Manager Chris Brown’s report, he noted that the Park Street project is on schedule to be completed by the end of the month. Also, the fish grinder unit has been shipped out of California, is anticipated to arrive in Pentwater ahead of schedule, and will then be installed. The village’s marina staff has been hauling away all the fish discards, which has been a thankless job, and this fall the building and grounds committee will consider operational procedures for the fish station, as many users do not clean up after themselves.
Hodges announced his choice for appointment of a trustee to replace Pam Burdick, who resigned from her position due to family health issues. He proposed appointment of Dave Bluhm, who recently retired from Fleis & Vandenbrink and has considerable experience in working with municipalities. Bluhm will serve Burdick’s remaining term until the election in November 2022, and may choose to run for an additional term seat at that time.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
• An increase in sewer rates for users over 15,000 gallons per quarter from $1.07 per 1,000 gallons to $3 per 1,000 gallons.
• An ordinance amending the FEMA flood plain management provisions of the State Construction Code approved last month per the request of the state.
• In regards to Second Quarter Budget Amendments, there was an appropriation of $1,000 toward 2021 Homecoming fireworks, plus an additional $500 donation.
• It should be noted that, given the construction of Park Street, the Homecoming Parade will be routed down Hancock Street instead of Park Street this year.