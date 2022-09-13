PENTWATER — The Pentwater Village Council named a new zoning administrator at its regular meeting Sept. 12.
Kate Anderson was appointed to the position effective Oct. 1. Details of compensation will be determined by village Manager Chris Brown with any needed budget amendments approved by the council. Anderson will be in the village offices five days a week to serve residents in her new capacity. She will also be pursuing additional training and certifications as a condition of her new position. Brown will be advertising to replace Anderson in her role as deputy clerk/treasurer.
Brown reported that rain events over the past months totaled 3.56 inches, creating several washouts and flooding, the largest of which occurred on Chester Street. This has been an ongoing problem in that location and the village has applied to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy for a storm drain permit to pipe the overflow to the lake. Local resident Ken Adams has offered an easement to run the drain through his property. Under public comment, resident Dean Gustafson, a Chester Street resident, thanked the council for these efforts.
In other updates, paving of the new pickleball courts at North Park is anticipated over the next two weeks, weather permitting. Channel dredging has been completed and all equipment has left the site. Township and village officials met with the Michigan Shallow Harbors Commission chair last week, and anticipate jointly working with this advocacy group to find long term solutions going forward.
The village clerk/treasurer has sent out Requests for Proposal for auditors to several firms for next year’s audit, and will have a recommended choice for the council at its October meeting.
Improvements made to the new sound system were noticeable and appreciated. After many complaints from the public concerning its inability to hear council and public comments, new equipment has finally arrived and has been professionally installed.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum commented on the increase in mental health crisis calls, and noted that the department is continuing to train and better equip its officers to deal with these situations. He also announced a Village Police Advisory Committee (VPAC) meeting is set for Sept. 29, and 7 p.m. at Park Place and also on Zoom. The chief will report about summer activity, what residents can expect over the winter months, staffing and upcoming projects. In addition, the chief recognized the work of the Public Service Officers (PSO) in the village this summer, and in particular the work of PSO Darwin Mitchell, who completed his fourth year as a PSO and will be going to the police academy this fall. In response to a resident’s question under public comment about whether residents can receive emergency alerts, Hartrum stated that residents can sign up for Code Red or Smart 9-1-1 to get such alerts.
Recreation Director Kate Anderson announced that the next sport on the agenda is basketball, which will start in November. In addition, she reported that recycle bins were placed in various areas in the village this summer, and that the bins at the marina, in particular, collected a lot of recyclables, including cans for the can drive.
In other business, the village council authorized the village manager to direct the village attorney to prepare a utility service agreement with Pentwater Township related to sewage flow handling, ownership of assets for the system and related matters to be negotiated by Brown and the township supervisor.
Under public comment, resident Chris Conroy noted that a mailing has been sent out for the school bond issue, and she encouraged residents to get educated and vote. She also announced that the Oceana County Economic Alliance will host a broadband townhall Oct. 4, with further details to be forthcoming.
Finally, a speaker from Pentwater Township noted that a PAC has been sending bulk mailers encouraging voters to get absentee ballot applications and send them in. The township has been flooded with phone calls and office visits from residents, many of whom are already signed up for absentee voting. Be advised that the mailers are not from the township and can be ignored by those already signed up to vote by absentee ballot.