James Keith Collins, a Pentwater native, was appointed as the district judge for Boulder, Colo. In an article from the Daily Camera, it stated Collins was one of three finalists for the position.
Collins will serve a provisional term for two years. Afterward, if approved by voters, he will serve the standard six-year term. He is currently working as a magistrate with the 20th Judicial District Court where he handles civil, domestic relations and dependency and neglect matters.
Before becoming a magistrate, Collins served in the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. He was a part-time magistrate in Denver and a judge pro tem in Westminster. Additionally, he is a founding partner of Collins, Rafik and Johnson, which is a law firm in Boulder.
Collins was an undergrad at Davenport University and received his law degree from the University of Denver.