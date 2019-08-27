PEMTWATER — The Pentwater Village Council held a special council meeting Aug. 26 to consider five critical questions regarding the future of the village hall at 327 S. Hancock St.
First, and perhaps most importantly, council reviewed whether to “stay or leave.” A joint public hearing allowing for public comment as to this initial question was held by the village and Pentwater Township July 11. At the township Aug.14 meeting there was concurrence that it is time to leave. Village Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan stated her opinion that the village should leave as well, while Trustee Don Palmer confirmed that the choice is really limited given the condition of the building and the cost of any renovation. Trustee Pamela Burdick commented that voting yes on the motion is a vote to sell the property for a private use. Trustee Dan Nugent laid out the two most significant factors in the decision for him, including keeping the township and the village together and keeping the community hall downtown, but added that he would vote for saving and reusing aspects of the building (such as some of the bricks and wood flooring from the upstairs) in some way. Following this discussion, the vote to leave the current building was unanimous.
The second issue addressed was a building closure policy for the safety of employees and residents until a temporary relocation site can be found. The township already approved a policy letter for emergency building closure in recognition of the potential for a big windstorm or snowfall to damage the building and make it unsafe for occupancy. The village council unanimously charged the building and grounds committee to develop a similar, but less detailed policy for the village, giving authority to the village manager and president to make the decision for emergency closure. The policy will be presented at the Sept. 9 regular council meeting for approval.
Considerable information was provided by village Manager Chris Brown concerning the potential to establish a Brownfield District in the downtown area to provide financing and incentives for redevelopment of the village hall site and other contaminated or obsolete sites. The designation of a Brownfield District can only be initiated by the village government, and part of the goal is to get properties back on the tax rolls. The village council unanimously directed Brown to contact the village’s attorney to determine whether the firm has the expertise to handle this work, and if not, to consult with a firm that specializes in Brownfield tax increment financing and determine the legal costs for establishing the district and report to the council no later than its Oct. 14 meeting.
The village council also discussed whether to proceed in conjunction with Pentwater Township in considering options for a new facility. The township has already determined to move forward and review options, and appears likely to be willing to work with the village to purchase a downtown building that could potentially be shared in joint tenancy. The council unanimously agreed that everyone wants to work together to locate and renovate a building for joint use, and acknowledged the cost savings in doing so. Although joint tenancy of this kind is a unique situation in the State of Michigan, in a community the size of Pentwater, it makes the most sense.
Finally, the village council unanimously determined that if a committee for joint planning with the township is established, Trustees Ressel-Hodan and Jared Griffis should be appointed to serve on such a committee, with the support and likely participation of village Manager Brown.
In addition to issues related to the village hall assessment, the council discussed the recommendation of the Downtown Development Authority to remove three trees per block in the downtown area and plant six replacement Honey Locust Skyline trees in each block. The total cost for this project would be $75,000, with the authority contributing $25,000, plus repaying an additional $25,000 loan in its next budget. The village’s contribution would be equivalent to what the village had budgeted to spend on trees and their plots this year in any event. If approved, the village would have 42 trees to maintain, and there would be some impact on snow removal. Ressel-Hodan commented that the authority’s recommendation is based on creating a consistent look and a new sense of place in the downtown area, and that the tree plan is a first step in meeting that goal. The motion of Trustee Michelle Angell-Powell to move forward with the trees and authorize the Downtown Development Authority to place an order for them was approved by the council with Palmer and Burdick voting against the motion. Brown noted that the objective is to have the trees planted before winter.