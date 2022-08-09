A six-month moratorium on short-term rental properties in the Village of Pentwater unanimously received Pentwater Village Council approval at its regular meeting Aug. 8.
The village council discussed the ongoing issue of short-term rental properties in the village, as there are now 67 registered properties, and that doesn’t include those that are unregistered at this time. The council agreed that this has an effect on the community in terms of parking, noise and other issues, and urged further study concerning how many short-term rental properties are unregistered and how the requirements could be better enforced. The moratorium will lock in 67 as the maximum number of short-term rental properties that will be allowed until the study can be completed and the council can further discuss the best course of action.
Village Manager Chris Brown reported that he has been engaged in inspecting and grading each component of village properties as part of an asset management plan. Each facility will be graded from 1-5, with 1 indicating that immediate action is needed. Ultimately, the plan will provide the village with a road map to know where, what and when to fix items of concern at these properties and will assist with five-year planning and budgeting.
Brown also stated that Adams Construction is scheduled to begin removing the old tennis court this week for construction of new pickleball courts at Northside Park.
The Pentwater Police Department is having a very busy summer, responding to 138 calls in July alone. Among the incidents reported by police Chief Laude Hartrum were four mental health calls, which he indicated are very time consuming. In addition, there have been some reports of thefts from motor vehicles, campers and homes. As Hartrum stated in his report, “We are not in Kansas anymore.” In other words, these things are happening, even in Pentwater. His best advice is to be sure to lock cars, campers and homes.
Pentwater Township Library Board President Kendra Flynn noted that 102 people attended the library’s open house in June to learn more about available community services. Among the services currently offered at the library are free Covid test kits. In addition, library staff is being trained to serve as a mental health hub in the community.
At the meeting of the Pentwater Village Council Aug. 8, village President Jeff Hodges wished everyone a Happy Homecoming. This is the largest event in Pentwater, as locals and visitors come “home.” The village staff and police department have been getting ready for the many events, including the Grand Parade and fireworks.
Also related to the Homecoming events, Hartrum indicated that temporary signs are being placed to direct parking on the grass rather than the pavement and more signs are being placed deeper into the village to expand the temporary parking regulations for this weekend.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman reminded everyone that the village website is the place to get accurate information on village news and projects. Residents may sign up on the home page of the website to receive bulletins via e-mail, including a bulletin to notify them when the village council packet is uploaded to the website before each council meeting.
On behalf of the building and grounds committee, Trustee Michelle Angell-Powell reported on new ideas being discussed, including a “social zone,” similar to what is being introduced in other communities, and also the possibility of installing gas fireplaces downtown.
The council also discussed the need for a utility service agreement with Pentwater Township as required under state law. The terms for such an agreement should also include getting something for the village in return for services provided for utility maintenance performed for the township. Hopefully, Brown will meet soon with township Supervisor Lynne Cavazos to discuss such an agreement.
At the meeting, the village council also approved the following:
The 2021-2022 annual audit, as reviewed by Bill Hirschman from Roslund Prestage & Co., the village’s auditors.
A transfer of funds to make the final sewer bond payment of $33,391.96.
In response to a public comment concerning the lack of available Wi-Fi in the downtown area, Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan indicated that the Downtown Development Authority is working with the company contracted to provide this service to remedy issues.
Resident Kathy O’Connor stated that the arts council, which initiated the first sculpture walk in the village this summer, is hoping to have more people vote for the sculpture of their choice. It is easy to vote at each sculpture location.
Trustee Dave Bluhm reported that the Pentwater Harbor Citizens Committee is meeting to look at long-term solutions for the channel erosion problem.
Kendra Flynn, who is working with the Pentwater Schools on the school bond issue, alerted residents to information that will be distributed in the next couple of weeks concerning the revised bond question that will be on the ballot at the November election. She wants to be sure that residents understand that they are not receiving old information, and she urged people to be informed and vote.