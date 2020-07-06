The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Brews & Beats. In its inaugural year, Brews & Beats will become the first craft beer, wine, and cider festival in Pentwater. It will be a celebration of Michigan craft beverages and music. Breweries from all around the state will showcase a wide variety of specialty brews.
Brews & Beats will create a relaxed atmosphere focused on beer, local businesses and music. The summer party vibe is perfect to celebrate the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Enjoy live performances from Zeek and Wally and The Drew Hale Band, yard games and food trucks all while sampling beverages from over 20 of Michigan’s best breweries.
Locals and visitors alike will be excited to celebrate the extended weekend while enjoying the finest beverages in the area.
Organizers said the outdoor venue of the village green in the heart of downtown with lake views is a perfect place for all to come enjoy this new tradition in Pentwater.
Brews & Beats will take place under a heated event tent so everyone will be comfortable regardless of weather. It is scheduled for Sept. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
Advance tickets are $20, and tickets will be $30 the weekend of the event. Tickets include a tasting glass and six tasting tokens. Additional tokens can be bought the day of event.
Visit www.pentwater.org/brewsandbeats, Facebook or eventbrite.com