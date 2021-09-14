Park Place was filled to capacity for the Pentwater Village Council meeting Sept. 13, with nearly all public comment expressing opposition to an ordinance passed by the village council at its July meeting to authorize the issuance of permits for medical and recreational marijuana establishments.
Prior to the passage of the ordinance, the village’s ordinance committee had been holding publicly noticed meetings and listening to input from the police chief and the Downtown Development Authority, both of which supported the ordinance, and from residents and other communities concerning the permitting of marijuana establishments. The committee reported its discussions to the village council periodically at regular council meetings. Nevertheless, residents accused the council of considering the ordinance in secret and springing its passage on the public abruptly in July without notice.
Members of the public stated concern for preserving the character of Pentwater, stating that they could see no benefit by permitting marijuana establishments. Further, though a majority of the community voted in favor of legalizing marijuana, some residents did not consider the vote to represent a vote to legalize retail siting in the village. Concern was also expressed over increased addiction and the presence of addicts and the homeless in the downtown area based on the experience of communities that have permitted such establishments. Several residents requested that the council rescind its approval of the ordinance permitting marijuana establishments, and Trustee Jared Griffis read a statement indicating that he would be in favor of such action.
Village President Jeff Hodges reviewed the village’s public actions to date and noted that the matter is now before the planning commission for public hearing on a zoning amendment to determine where such establishments would be permitted. That process will continue, and the matter will also be on the village council’s agenda for discussion at its October meeting at the request of Griffis. He noted, however, that the downtown struggles to remain viable, and that downtown businesses, through the Downtown Development Authority, have expressed support for the ordinance as a boost to the downtown area.
In other matters, village Manager Chris Brown reported that the road construction on Park Street is wrapping up, and that MDOT’s milling and paving project along Business Route 31 is underway, with updates available on the MDOT website. The schedule for this project currently runs from Sept. 13-29. Brown also reported on the excellent work done by the village’s crews and the fire department in addressing the impact of the storm Aug. 10. Peterson Farms supplied a refrigerated trailer for residents and businesses to store food, which was managed by the police department and, best of all, the town was cleaned up and back to normal for Homecoming weekend.
Following the police department report by Chief Laude Hartrum, Brown recommended to the village council that the chief and his assistant Amanda Payne be nominated for a Life Safety Award for their swift actions Sept. 1, using the chief’s own boat, to rescue a man after his boat overturned in Lake Michigan in high wave conditions.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman reported that the first half of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to which the village is entitled should arrive this week. The village will receive a total of $88,000, while Pentwater Township will receive $66,000.
Under new business, the village council considered the following:
• Approved a Right-of-Way License Agreement with the Pentwater Yacht Club to relocate its dumpster within the public right-of-way in a manner that will preserve the lake view for the public.
• Approved the bid of $41,100 for sale of the village’s property on 56th Avenue It was noted that the village had also received funds after the property was timbered.
• Directed that a formal request be sent to Pentwater Township concerning the need for an additional $7,500 contribution to the 2021-2022 budget for Park Place. If the township does not approve the additional contribution, the village will need to issue non-resident user cards to township residents using the facility, for a fee of $75, in order to balance the budget.
• Approved a revision to the fees to be charged for use of Park Place, including a new rental fee of $500 for use of the entire building for those from outside the village and the township.
• Directed that Brown initiate preliminary engineering for the Third Street view/dock and the Fourth Street shoppers’ dock.
• Considered the continuation of the water taxi and asked that Listerman provide specific information concerning the cost of operation and revenue received.
• Appointed Mary Gamble to the Downtown Development Authority.
• Approved a second quarter budget amendment for the Downtown Development Authority.
In public comments with respect to the water taxi, some residents expressed their view that the boat should be sold as no longer useful given the costs associated with keeping a boat running. In contrast, a letter was read from Ron Beeber in support of keeping the boat and stating the value of the historical cruises and donation revenues for the historical society as well as the sunset cruises.
Finally, residents spoke urging support for the school district bond issue, and asked that residents inform themselves prior to voting through flyers and other available information. It was noted that the health of the school system is a predictor of the health of the community, and that good schools bring in young families to live here. Further, a resident stated his opinion that the schools are fantastic, but they need to grow and improve to provide educational benefits as well as facilities for community theater and health and recreation for seniors.