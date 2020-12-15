A review of the Water System Reliability Study was made by the Pentwater Village Council at its regular meeting Dec. 14.
The review is required by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and was conducted by the village’s engineers Fleis & Vandenbrink. The study makes recommendations to enable the village to engage in short- and long-term capital improvement planning. According to village Manager Chris Brown, “Our system is in good shape. We’ve put a lot of money into it with our water system replacement project.” The village will begin working on its five-year capital improvement plan in January, and Brown will meet with the services committee to review the study.
Brown also stated that, barring any weather or other restraints, the new village hall will open in February, and there are only a few remaining punch list items for Park Place. In the meantime, Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan is putting together a virtual tour of Park Place. The village council approved two resolutions to thank Ressel-Hodan and Steve Bass for their volunteer work to make the Park Place renovations a reality. According to Brown, Bass was involved with the design and décor coordination and was a great resource that the village never could have afforded to pay for, and Ressel-Hodan took the lead on the entire project, coordinating volunteers who assisted along the way.
The council also heard reports on the North End Park Grant Project and the Community Foundation Grant Project for the Pentwater Hart Trail. Katie Anderson, rec director, reported that she has asked for a donation from the service club for the North End Park Project and is continuing to sell commemorative bricks for fundraising. The Pentwater Hart Trail Project was originally under the community foundation, but the foundation turned management over to the county road commission. Now the commission wants to be out of the management responsibility and is seeking to have the new county board of commissioners consider taking it over with the new county board in January. The village definitely has an interest in assuring that proper management is continued.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum reminded the public that winter parking restrictions are in effect, and no parking is allowed on village streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. between November and March. Also, the department is accepting property check requests. Forms are available at village hall and on-line.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
Change Order No. 2 for Tridonn Construction for the village hall project at 65 S. Hancock.
Tridonn Construction Pay Application No. 1 for the village hall project at 65 S. Hancock.
C & I Electrical Pay Application No. 5 for the village hall project at 65 S. Hancock.
A resolution approving a Michigan Gaming License for Pentwater Sportfishing Association for fundraising for the summer.
A resolution thanking Ron Christians for his six years of service on the planning commission, including four years as chairman. Christians has resigned to take a seat on the Oceana County Board in January.
Appointment of Brian Prescott, owner of Green Isaac’s Coffee & Tea to the Downtown Development Authority.
Permission to the Downtown Development Authority for the New Year’s Eve fireworks if health department restriction allow for gatherings at that time.
Postponement of the bid opening for the sale of the old village hall until April, as the required posting of notice was delayed.
Village President Jeff Hodges announced a vacancy on the planning commission with the resignation of Christians, and requested that trustees and the public offer suggestions for an appointment to the position.
The village will continue its remote work until Dec. 20 and awaits further word from the state as to further Covid restrictions, if any. In this regard, Brown commented, “We’ve had a difficult year with all the Covid issues — a lot of challenges. All in all, the glue in our community has been phenomenal with people working together, working within organizations to make things happen. We have to respect masking and gathering orders, but we’ve been able to find ways to accomplish things in a different manner. Despite challenges we faced, we’re getting through it.”