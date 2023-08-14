The following are class results from the Pentwater Homecoming Sand Castle contest. Builder, team and hometown listed in that order.

1-7 Year Olds, 1st Rediske, PTW Homecoming Turtles, Hudsonville.

2nd The Bishop Girls, Castle of Dreams, Pentwater.

3rd The Martinus Twins, Castle, Hudsonville.

8-9 Year Olds 1st Emerson Little, Team Pentwater, Zeeland.

2nd Harrison Martinus Volcano Hudsonville MI

3rd Callie Blease & Ellie Monson, Pentwater Pier, Calidonia.

10-12 Year Olds 1st Colton Jorissen, Got a Fish On, Pentwater

2nd Ben & Griffin Jorissen, Bags, Pentwater.

3rd Taryn Lewadski (No title) Pentwater.

13-plus Years 1st Brenna Sinischo ,50 Years of Sculpting, Belleville.

2nd Maggie Jorissen, Lumber Town, Pentwater

3rd Polly Slotcema, Classic Sandcastle, Grand Rapids.

Group/Family “A” 1st Vanderswart -Werf ,The Sturgeon, Grand Rapids.

2nd Zorns, Stumped at 50, Grand Rapids.

3rd Bos Family, Nifty Fifty, Kalamazoo.

Group/Family “B” 1st Monopoly Clan, Cheers To 50 Years, Grand Rapids

2nd Fulsang Family, 50 Years of Pentwater, Anchorage, Alaska.

3rd Reckner Family, Kids At Play, Grand Rapids.

Group/Family “C” 1st Fransted, Nessie In Pentwater, Grand Ledge.

2nd Kensinger Family, Building Through The Years, Xenia, Ohio.

3rd The Meyer-Reens, Sand & Sun, Albany, New York.

Tags