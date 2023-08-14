The following are class results from the Pentwater Homecoming Sand Castle contest. Builder, team and hometown listed in that order.
1-7 Year Olds, 1st Rediske, PTW Homecoming Turtles, Hudsonville.
2nd The Bishop Girls, Castle of Dreams, Pentwater.
3rd The Martinus Twins, Castle, Hudsonville.
8-9 Year Olds 1st Emerson Little, Team Pentwater, Zeeland.
2nd Harrison Martinus Volcano Hudsonville MI
3rd Callie Blease & Ellie Monson, Pentwater Pier, Calidonia.
10-12 Year Olds 1st Colton Jorissen, Got a Fish On, Pentwater
2nd Ben & Griffin Jorissen, Bags, Pentwater.
3rd Taryn Lewadski (No title) Pentwater.
13-plus Years 1st Brenna Sinischo ,50 Years of Sculpting, Belleville.
2nd Maggie Jorissen, Lumber Town, Pentwater
3rd Polly Slotcema, Classic Sandcastle, Grand Rapids.
Group/Family “A” 1st Vanderswart -Werf ,The Sturgeon, Grand Rapids.
2nd Zorns, Stumped at 50, Grand Rapids.
3rd Bos Family, Nifty Fifty, Kalamazoo.
Group/Family “B” 1st Monopoly Clan, Cheers To 50 Years, Grand Rapids
2nd Fulsang Family, 50 Years of Pentwater, Anchorage, Alaska.
3rd Reckner Family, Kids At Play, Grand Rapids.
Group/Family “C” 1st Fransted, Nessie In Pentwater, Grand Ledge.
2nd Kensinger Family, Building Through The Years, Xenia, Ohio.
3rd The Meyer-Reens, Sand & Sun, Albany, New York.