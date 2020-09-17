Pentwater Schools went on a lockdown late Thursday morning as a loaded pistol magazine was found on Park Street near the school parking lot.
According to a Pentwater Police Department press release, the magazine contained 9 mm ammunition.
Pentwater Police contacted the Pentwater School officials to report the incident, and the school was placed in a “soft lockdown.” The release indicates additional law enforcement personnel were requested to assist in securing the area. A Michigan State Police canine unit was requested to assist in the search.
Units from Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Hart Police Department responded and assisted in securing the property. At 11:15 a.m. the school was moved into a “hard lockdown.” This was done to stop students from leaving their classrooms while a search was conducted.
At 11:28 p.m. law enforcement and school staff began a hard search of the school. Officials search backpacks and school lockers. The search was completed at approximately noon. No firearms or ammunition were located during the search. A search of the school parking lots revealed no firearms or ammunition.
Shortly after 12:10 p.m. the scene was released back to the school.
Pentwater Police Department will continue the investigation. Pentwater Police Department was assisted by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Hart Police Department.