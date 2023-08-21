Come October, two buses in Pentwater Public Schools’ fleet will have a whole different sound associated with them.
It will be a whole lot quieter.
The district expects to receive two electric buses as a part of the completion of a grant received from the Environmental Protection Agency, said Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian.
“Because we were a smaller, rural district, we qualified for the first round of electric bus grants,” Karaptian said. “We were awarded $790,000. That will cover two electric buses and two charging stations.”
The district has five school buses in its fleet, and two of them will be replaced with the electric ones. The buses the district is disposing will not be resold into the public. Instead, those two buses will be destroyed, Karaptian said.
The expected use of the new buses will be for local routes as the range for the buses will be 125 miles on a single charge.
“We’ll still have to use our regular buses for our charters because a lot of our contests are quite a ways away,” Karaptian said.
Because the district frequently sends students to places such as Brethren, Manistee and Cadillac, the belief is that the school or location hosting the students would likely not have a charging location for the buses.
The process to pursue the grant began in March 2022 and the district learned it was selected by the EPA last October. The district went through a bidding process where it decided to buy two buses from Lion Electric Buses, a company based in Canada. Each bus is expected to hold between 65-70 passengers, just like the regular buses.
The buses cost $750,000 while the two charging stations cost $40,000, all paid for through grant dollars and none from the district’s budget, Karaptian said. The charging stations are in the process of being installed.
Consumers Energy is also lending a hand through a program called PowerMIFleet, where it is offering rebates and expertise on converting to electric vehicles. The utility company stated in a release that Pentwater was one of several school districts it is assisting in the conversion from fossil fuel-powered buses to electric buses.
Karaptian said the district was approached of the idea by Katrina Morris, the director of transportation for the West Shore Educational Service District, and Pentwater’s Anthony Davis, the district’s transportation supervisor.
“We were all extremely excited to hear that we were awarded (the grant). We were still a little concerned because it really news, and it was something being done mostly outside the state,” he said.
District officials visited the fleet in Zeeland, and Davis spoke with officials there about the electric buses. He also worked with Gaylord to determine how the district there dealt with the cold winters.
“That’s all part of the consideration we had to make,” Karaptian said. “With completely electric buses, we had to think about it including electric heat, which would take away from the life of the battery.”
The buses Pentwater ordered do not have emissions of zero, but rather, it will have some emissions because there is a fuel-oil heating system for the passengers in the bus.
“I really appreciate the help we received from Katrina Morris at the ESD and from Anthony,” Karaptian said. “Being a small school district on the front edge of this, we’re pretty excited about that.”