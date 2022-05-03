The community is invited to a Pentwater School Bond Community Forum to be Monday, May 9, from 6-8 p.m. in the school gymnasium. School officials are seeking community input as it relates to the November 2022 district bond election.
Pentwater to host bond forum May 9
- John Cavanagh
John Cavanagh
