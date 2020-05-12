Meeting via Zoom, the Pentwater Village Council conducted business at its regular meeting May 11.
Village Manager Chris Brown reported that various construction projects will begin again now that the governor has permitted construction work to reopen. Specifically, marina crews started work Monday, May 11, and it is anticipated that the marina will be able to open in early June, depending on the governor’s orders. Friendship Center contractors are backed up in their scheduling, resulting in some deadline delays, but construction work is once again under way. Since this is a public gathering place and subject to the governor’s orders, the delay will not greatly impact any planned use of the center.
With respect to the marina, Brown also stated that the online reservation system for transient slips will not be operational until June 22 when campgrounds open. Seasonal slip holders may tie up at docks, but facilities may not be available.
Brown further advised that, pending any further orders from the governor, the village hall will be open to the public for normal office hours beginning June 1. A Plexiglass sneeze guard has been installed at the front counter, and all public health recommendations for public buildings will be followed, including the availability of hand sanitizer and appropriate masks and gloves. The restroom will not be open to the public until further notice.
Police Chief Laude Hartrum reported on enforcement of public health recommendations in the village and the village’s role in this, which is limited, as other agencies are primarily responsible for such enforcement.
According to Katie Anderson, recreation director, after consulting with local parents, the recreation department is working to develop a plan for soccer and summerball programs when it is safe to do so. It is hoped that this will provide some recreational opportunities for kids this summer.
Under new business, the village council approved the following:
• An agreement with the Pentwater Fire Department for hydrant flushing, which requires a charge from the water system to the fire department to cover the cost.
• A resolution to return delinquent taxes to the county treasurer on or before July 1, 2020 instead of the previous date of Sept. 1, 2020.
• A resolution for a matching $250,000 grant with MDOT Transportation Economic Development Category B funding, which the village will match with $250,000 from village bond funds.
• A resolution to approve the Park Street Improvement Project for 2021, including water, sewer, storm sewer and resurfacing to Third Street.
• A reappointment of Paul Anderson to the planning commission.
• Approval of a bid from Point North RV in the amount of $12,402 for a golf cart for the police department to be used for transportation by the summer part-time CSOs, who serve as the eyes and ears for the village’s certified officers, patrol the boat launch and assist at the state park.
• Approval of a change in the Republic Waste Recycling service and rates to provide for once per month pick-up of a 96-gallon recycling cart for an increase of $1.07 per month.
• Direction for the village attorney to draft an ordinance to allow marijuana dispensaries in the village when the sunset clause expires on the current moratorium. This is not approval of such dispensaries; rather, it is an exploration of the possibility and likely regulations for such uses, and the initiation of the process for consideration of approval, including drafting of an ordinance, review and recommendation by the ordinance committee, and ultimately deliberation and vote by the village council after public comment.
In response to questions from residents, council advised that commencement of weekly property rentals is dependent on the governor’s approval. Further, only essential business issues may be considered through Zoom conferences, and once public meetings are authorized to begin in person, the council will not longer be permitted to conduct meetings via Zoom.
Finally, the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce was scheduled to have a Zoom meeting Thursday, May 14 at 2 p.m. with local businesses to discuss preparation for opening whenever that is permitted by the governor. The village manager and police chief will also be on the call, even though the village is not the primary enforcing agency for health guidelines.