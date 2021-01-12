PENTWATER — The Village of Pentwater might be just a little more than a month away from moving in to its new offices at 65 S. Hancock St.
Village Manager Chris Brown reported at council’s regular meeting Jan. 11 that the move is on target for the last week of February. The existing village hall at 327 S. Hancock has been posted for bidding, and bids will be reviewed in April.
The chamber of commerce requested consideration of an ice rink on the basketball court at North End Park, and the council expressed its support of the idea. The use was approved, and it was agreed that Brown will work with the chamber to insure that the rink is safe and effective. Of course, availability of the ice rink will depend on the cooperation of the weather.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
A resolution to meet the requirements of the Open Meetings Act by establishing the dates for regular village council meetings for 2021. The resolution will be posted on the village’s website and at village hall.
Tridonn Construction Pay Application No. 2 for the village hall project at 65 S. Hancock in the amount of $96,298.
Appointment of Ron Stoneman to the planning commission to replace Ron Christians who resigned to take his seat on the county board. Stoneman has served as the superintendent of the Manistee Public Schools, but his roots are in Pentwater.
2021 street closures requested by the chamber of commerce. These are approved annually to enable the chamber to plan events for the year.
Katie Anderson, recreation director, reported that sign-ups have begun for the fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys’ basketball season. The season will begin in February depending on Covid restrictions. In addition, she thanked Kevin Eitniear who volunteered and did a lot of hard work on the sorting and bagging of the cans collected to help generate funds for the rec program.
The village is now open and operating with full office hours as the staff prepares for budget preparation and the move to the new village hall. All staff has returned safe and healthy.