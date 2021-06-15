PENTWATER — After some discussion June 14, the Pentwater Village Council renewed the permit to consume alcohol on the village green and water tower park for this summer.
Both the building and grounds committee and the Downtown Development Authority support this permit; however, Trustees Don Palmer and Jared Griffis opposed the renewal at the council meeting. Palmer had voted against the resolution granting the permit last year as well, as he is generally opposed to any consumption of alcohol in public places, while Griffis indicated that he doesn’t believe the permit is necessary now that Covid restrictions for local restaurants will not be in effect this summer. Other council members reported that there were no problems with the permit last year and stated that allowing this limited public consumption of alcohol with take-out food benefited the community and local restaurants. In fact, Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan indicated that she would prefer to allow a permanent permit so that the resolution to renew it would not be necessary each year. By a vote of 4-2 (with Trustee Pam Burdick absent), the council approved the resolution renewing the permit for this year.
In other business, according to village Manager Chris Brown, the Park Street project is underway and weekly updates will be posted on the village website concerning progress. It has been necessary to remove six trees as of this week. Brown worked with the school to assure no interference with its operations during the last days of the school year.
In addition, the building and grounds committee has recommended that the village move forward with the sale of the former police station at 330 S. Hancock Street. The council passed a resolution to request that the DNR release a reverter option it has on the property if sold. Once that process is completed, the village will put the property out for bid in accordance with its bid policies. Brown has also met with the Pentwater Township and Oceana County regarding the sale of the old village hall at 327 S. Hancock, including a meeting with Right Place that introduced some possible marketing options through Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Redevelopment Ready Community Program. The Oceana County Brownfields Program will be underway soon, which will open up these options and enable the village and township to proceed.
As for the new village hall, Brown reported that the building dedication went well and the parking area in the rear now has adequate space for all employee parking. This has freed up a few parking spaces on Hancock Street, which is an added bonus. Police Chief Laude Hartrum indicated that a new doorbell has been installed which rings to phones and iPads, so that officers and staff can be reached if the office is closed. Hartrum also thanked the village council and the taxpayers for the new police department, stating that it is a most welcome change.
According to Katie Anderson, rec director, the donation platform for North End Park has now been established and donations are coming in. To donate, visit the village website or contact Anderson at 231-869-8301, Ext. 4 or e-mail at kanderson@pentwatervillage.org. Donations to date total $8,250. So far, the adult and children’s equipment has been installed, and the community is enjoying it. The next renovation task is the resurfacing of the tennis courts.
The planning commission recently heard a presentation from Rockford Construction regarding the proposed demolition and reconstruction of the Pentwater Yacht Club, and a public hearing is scheduled for the special land use required for the project June 22 at 6 p.m. at Park Place.
In other business, the village council approved the following:
A resolution for the 2021 millage levy. Rates are slightly lower based on population and inflation rates.
Authority for the village manager to seek bond council opinion on an early payoff of the sewer bond.
Authority for the village manager to seek bids for a new dump truck for the Department of Public Works. This is in next year’s budget, but there is a long lead time for ordering.
Authority for the Pentwater Fire Department and chamber of commerce to have a fireworks display July 3.
The council also considered a resolution requiring the Oceana County Drain Commissioner to review development site plans, but tabled the resolution until additional information can be obtained.
Dates were approved for Service Club food product sales at various summer and fall events as follows:
June 6 Start of Summer Celebration (already held)
June 19, 20 Duncan Wagon south of the gazebo for the Spring Fest Arts & Crafts Fair
July 10, Duncan Wagon south of the gazebo for the 56th Annual Fine Arts & Crafts Fair
Aug. 14 Tent at the top of the village green
Sept. 25, 26 Duncan Wagon south of the gazebo for the Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Fair
Oct. 9 Tent at the top of the village green for the Classic Car & Hot Rod Show
Bruce Koorndyk spoke to the council on behalf of the Pentwater Sportfishing Association, raising several concerns. The fish cleaning station needs to be fixed so it can be used, and the boat launch is listing due to broken posts and should be repaired. In addition, he discussed the temporary boat slips and some confusion about the status of the sportfishing association as to payment of fees for use of Park Place. Ressel-Hodan clarified the fee issue, and Brown will work with staff as possible to make necessary repairs. Brown reported that it is still difficult to get contractors out to perform work, and there have been unfortunate delays in getting these projects done.
A village resident asked the council to address several issues in his neighborhood, including damage to a hillside that is causing trees and soil to wash into the street, an abandoned crane that should be removed, a persistent drainage problem caused by construction by a private individual that should be corrected, power poles and parts in Chester Park that should be removed as well as a private black metal fence that is leaning into the park, an aluminum dock that is falling in and should be removed or repaired, and other issues of concern. The village council and manager received a list of the items and agreed to work on them.
Finally, Village Clerk/Treasurer Rande Listerman recently completed a 3-year program through the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks Basic Institute and now has her certification as a “Certified Municipal Clerk.” Village President Jeff Hodges donated his salary to be used for a clock at the new village hall.