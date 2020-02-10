GRANT TWP. — The township board has approved special use permits for seven temporary campgrounds during the Electric Forest Music Festival scheduled for June 23-28.
At its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, the board approved a recommendation for the special use permits by the township planning commission which had a public hearing on the issue at its Jan. 27 meeting.
Rachael Novak of Rose and Novak Attorneys in Montague presented the special use permit requests to the planners in January. The owners of the leased campground properties are: Delores Price, Kent and Theresa Briggs, Brian Vannett and Amy Sweeney et al, Howard and Lucille Goerbig Family Trust, Richaert Real Estate, Gordon McLouth and Electric Forest.
Novak told the planners that the maximum number of campers on the campgrounds would be 8,710. The actual number will be weather dependent.
The approval of the special use permits for the temporary campgrounds included conditions approved by the township board in December 2018.
The four conditions are:
1. Acquisition of health department permits.
2. No stages in the campgrounds.
3. No amplified music after 1 a.m.
4. Access to the campgrounds, and two festival tickets for the township ordinance enforcement officer to do inspections during the festival.
Grant Township Fire Chief Roland Brooks said Electric Forest will be allowing 7,000 festival ticket holders to enter the campgrounds from noon to midnight Tuesday, June 23. On Wednesday, June 24, the Good Life campers will be allowed in the campground. The final day of music is Sunday, June 28, and the campgrounds will be cleared out beginning Monday, June 29.