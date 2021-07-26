Dan Rowe has always enjoyed target shooting and trained at Front Site in Nevada at the largest privately-owned training facility in the world. He did a lot of pistol and rifle training there, which has helped significantly with his training of new shooters and solving problems at the Hart Long Rifles Club at the northeast corner of Oceana Drive and Jefferson Road in Pentwater.
When he moved to Hamlin Lake five years ago, he says, “I was looking for a place to shoot and practice and found Hart Long Rifles. I went there a couple of times and talked to a range safety officer, and I offered to help a person who was having a problem with his weapon. They asked if I’d be willing to work as a range safety officer, and I now do Thursday afternoons in the summer and all day on Thursdays in the spring and fall. I help shooters get out of bad habits and to where they want to be, and sometimes help them get set up with proper scoping for hunting.”
Rowe also serves on the governing board for the 400-member club, and is a director while his wife, Carol, is secretary.
“Everything is volunteer,” Rowe explains. “Nobody makes any money at it. The range is open to the public and charges $10 a day to shoot or $50 a year for membership. Maintenance of the range is funded by these fees and by donations made by shooters from time to time.”
Rowe adds, “We provide a safe environment for people to come and shoot their firearms and help educate people on firearm safety and how to be a responsible firearms owner. The range is also used by our local law enforcement and military for training, and we work hard keeping the range updated and open to the public.”
The required maintenance includes repair of target backstops on the four ranges: pistol, 50-yard, 25-yard and 100-yard. “The backstops get worn after a while,” Rowe notes. For the pistol range, the backstops are wooden stands with used rubber conveyor belts stretched across them, with the used conveyor belts being donated from industries in Oceana and Mason counties. Backstops are wood for the 50, 25 and 100-yard ranges and get very pitted after a while.
Rowe goes on to recount that the facility originally belonged to the Hart School District. “Back in the 50s, they had a school shooting club and competed with other schools,” Rowe states. “Obviously, in today’s climate that wouldn’t go over very well. Things have changed. But back then if someone had a new rifle, they’d bring their teacher out and show him, and he’d show off his new rifle as well.”
These days, the club is in the process of getting the ownership of the range straightened out. They have records to show that, after the school let the club use it, it was given back to the DNR. “No one is sure who owns it now,” Rowe reports. “We [the club] are trying to buy it, and both the DNR and the school district want to keep it as a range, so we’re hopeful we can work something out.”
Rowe did not always live in West Michigan. He grew up in Hammond, Ind. and went to junior college at Indiana College at Vincennes University, and then to Indiana State where he earned a degree in automotive technology. He worked for General Motors for more than 30 years as a district parts and service manager in California, before he moved back to his family’s home in Ludington.
“Carol and I got married, and we ended up in California because two weeks after our graduation from Indiana State, I got call from Buick and we moved directly to the Los Angeles zone. They kept moving me to bigger and bigger districts.” Carol worked originally as an industrial engineer for Redken, and then for Eaton Corporation on a B-1B bomber. After staying home with the children until they got in school, she went back to school for teaching credentials and taught sixth grade for 17 years in California.
Rowe outlines how they ended up in Michigan, explaining, “When my family lived in Hammond, we came up here on vacation to fish, and they continued to do that when I was working for GM and living in California. When my dad retired from Inland Steel, they agreed that there was no point in staying in Northwest Indiana, so while they were staying at the big house at Point Comfort, which was a rental at that time, they looked at an estate property listing. They put in an offer, and that was 33 years ago.”
Rowe’s father has since passed away, and five years ago Dan and Carol moved back to Michigan with his mom. “Mom had dementia,” he says, “and an aggressive bank took advantage of her, persuading her to take out a personal loan with a 10-year balloon payment using the house as collateral. I got involved when we had mom living with us in California because she couldn’t live on her own, and we learned they were trying to foreclose on the house. I got an attorney involved, and was able to pay off the rest of the loan. Then, the property was deeded to me when Mom died.”
Dan and Carol are now full-time residents. They have been married 37 years, and Dan is fully retired, while Carol is a third grade teacher at Mason County Eastern. They have a son in California who is a deli manager for one of the major grocery stores, and a daughter who lives south of Indianapolis and is an athletic trainer.
These days, Rowe says he sometimes helps Carol in the classroom. He also loves boating and fishing on Hamlin Lake, and they have a pontoon boat and a direct drive ski boat that they enjoy cruising with on the lake. The two of them also enjoy riding their motorcycle, and they are currently planning to take the Badger to Wisconsin and then go around Lake Michigan. Rowe laughs as he says he is also still working at the “stuff” around the house, as it sat empty for four years.
Rowe observes that California is a great place to visit, but he’s glad to be out of that state. “My son recently sent me a photo of a gas station with gas at $4.99 a gallon,” he chuckles. Though he misses some of the fruits and vegetables that were grown in the various areas of California where he lived, it is clear that he and Carol are happy with their life in Michigan.