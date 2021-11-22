After 26 years as director of the Oceana County Council on Aging (OCCOA), Kathleen Premer will retire in March from a position she has loved. “I’m leaving work, and work has been life for a long time. But I’m not giving up life. I’m just moving from one side of the building to the other – from administration to participant in programs and activities.”
Her work has been fulfilling. As she says, “People who come here meet new people from all walks of life. Everyone’s here with a smile on their face, and they’re opening themselves up to new life experiences, trying new things.”
The senior center, as it is commonly referred to, moved from its original location on East Main Street in Hart to a new building that was built at 4250 W. Tyler Rd. At one time food was delivered from Muskegon for the lunchtime meals that were served, but the new facility has a full kitchen, and for 24 years, a home-cooked meal has been offered for lunch from Monday through Friday. “We thought we could do it better,” Premer recalls. “Now we serve lunch like a restaurant, with tablecloths and dinnerware, and every day is a different menu item.” Other community members can come by reservation and join the meal.
OCCOA has 31 full- and part-time staff members, and has a great deal to offer. It provides the only senior transportation program in the county, with buses and bus drivers to take seniors shopping, to lunch, to doctor’s appointments, including to out-of-county medical sites — wherever they need to go.
“We serve hundreds of seniors,” Premer says, “with many different programs and services, such as help in the home, bathing and personal care, adult day care and volunteer counselors for the Michigan Medicaid/Medicare Assistance Program (MMAP).” In addition, the center recognizes that socialization is important for seniors, some of whom may have lost their spouse or friends, so it offers local trips such as dinner and a Broadway show in Grand Rapids, other more distant trips and adventures, bingo, crafts, a quilting club, cards and other activities.
Premer herself has traveled in the U.S. and overseas for a long time. When she was in college at Western Michigan University, she took a semester off to spend 3-1/2 months backpacking in Europe as well as a side trip to Morocco, where she will be returning in two weeks. “I loved learning about the different currencies and cultures,” she reports. Now her brother, who lives half-and-half in Thailand and British Columbia, has gotten her into a lot of traveling, including the trips they plan together for her seniors. “Older people don’t want to travel alone,” she explains. “They prefer to travel with a group and meet new people. So, he helps to set up these trips.”
They’ve traveled to Asia, Ethiopia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other unique places that travelers don’t normally get to go before they get to be the “hot spot.” She takes her vacation time to do this, and has enjoyed river cruises, as well as travel in the U.S. Altogether, she has traveled to 35 countries. Now, looking ahead to her retirement, she says, “It’s in my blood, and I just can’t stop now. Travel is a passion, and I like sharing it with people and becoming part of the culture of other places.”
Premer grew up in Lansing and graduated in 1968 from O’Rafferty Catholic High School, now known as Catholic Central. At that time, she was already interested in world understanding and American culture. She volunteered with Students for Migrant Workers, and did painting and other volunteer work through St. Casmiar Church.
She came by her passion for serving others naturally, as her parents always had people in their home. Her father, who worked at Michigan State University, brought people from other countries who had no place to go for the holidays, and they also offered hospitality to Cubans who came from orphanages. “I had six brothers and two sisters, and our parents encouraged us to help others by raking leaves, shoveling snow, helping take care of kids,” Premer relates.
“We are a very tight family, very family-oriented,” Premer emphasizes. “But when we kids graduated from high school, our gift was always luggage with our initials on it – like the message was, ‘It’s time to fly!’”
She went off to Western Michigan University and graduated in 1972 with a dual major in social work and cultural anthropology, and then worked at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids for six years. Seeking a job more related to her fields of study, she moved to Chicago and worked at the far ends of the age spectrum for Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and for the Chicago Children’s Museum.
“I really enjoyed Chicago,” Premer notes, “being involved in the theater and restaurant scene, being active in biking the lakeshore and hiking, visiting the neighborhoods and seeing the cultural differences, going to museums and the botanical gardens, taking architectural boat tours and experiencing other cultural events.
Her son was raised in Chicago until he was 11, and then they moved to her farm in 1994. When she bought the farm, there was already an antique shop in the barn, and it has now been in operation for over 56 years. The Barn Antiques is right next to her house in the woods, where she enjoys taking care of her “critters.” She acquires antiques, including small items from her travels, but says she is always careful not to take antiquities out of their countries.
In addition to her own travel experiences, she has learned about other cultures through World Horizon, an intern program that has become part of OCCOA, where young people come from Germany to perform volunteer work in lieu of serving in the military. “We are only the second senior center in Michigan to get these interns,” Premer reports, “and when we first initiated the program, one issue was where they would live. In the end, I have housed them at my farm, which has had the added benefit of providing my only child with brothers. Over the years, he has had 22 brothers! The kids come in and the seniors love it. The students learn so much about our culture and older adults, which makes a big difference in their lives, and the seniors love having young people around.”
Premer has also served as an exchange sponsor for Rotary, through which she has hosted students from Brazil, Indonesia and other countries. As she explains, “We get to know them and their families and visit them in their countries, providing me with still more travel opportunities.”
When she retires in March, Premer says she will continue to travel. Her son and his family now live in Olympia, Wash., where he has a doctorate in forestry, and she will be spending the first three weeks of her retirement in Costa Rica with them.
“I’ve had an interesting and very blessed life,” Premer says. “I have a loving family, great friends, and great opportunities. It’s been fun to be able to do all these many things, and I look forward to more to come!”