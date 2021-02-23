When it snows or is icy, Nick Karp is on the job for the Oceana County Road Commission, driving the big truck that plows and spreads salt or a 50-50 salt and sand mixture.
Karp’s route runs on US-31, from the Muskegon County line up to Shelby, and along M-20 from US-31 to Oceana Drive. When he finishes this route, he may be asked to cover some county roads and get them cleared. Overall, he says, the road commission’s plows cover about 185 miles of state roadway in Oceana County and about 1,100 miles of county roads.
Karp has worked both day and night shifts, though right now he’s on the day shift from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. From his experience he reports, “There is some traffic on US-31 all night long. There are always cars there, though traffic dies down after 10. There is more traffic during the day shift.”
However, Karp adds that the drivers can’t rely on only having to work the regular shift. During the brunt of the winter months, the crews sometimes work 12-hour and even 14-hour days.
“The hours can be daunting at times,” he states. “As of this point in the month, I’ve worked nearly 70 hours of overtime, and we often get called in for the day shift at 3 in the morning, and then may be there until the night shift comes in again at 4 that afternoon and beyond. The hours disrupt your life, and you don’t get a lot of family time during the winter, but I’m fortunate to have good family support from my wife and two kids, who are 7 and 9. They just know it’s the job at this time of year.”
There are currently 21 plow truck drivers, including three seasonal employees who come in to help. Seven of the drivers are on the state routes, and the rest are out in the county. While not all counties in the state use local drivers to plow and spread salt and sand, Oceana County has an arrangement with the state to do so. The department keeps track of materials, hours and wages used on state highways and is reimbursed for these costs.
Karp suggests that the work is not just a matter of going out and spreading salt down. There is a science to how the materials are used.
“People don’t always understand with the salt,” he explains. “If it’s below 18 degrees, the salt doesn’t really work, and we switch over to sand-salt. The sun is our friend in the winter. If the sun’s out, even if it’s 10 degrees, we can still burn off snow.”
There are other things the drivers need to be aware of, according to Karp, and also some frustrations.
“You have to watch out for cars alongside the road and be aware of someone snow- blowing their driveway. You have to watch out for mailboxes, although when they break off it’s not usually that a plow has hit them. If the snow is heavy, they can’t take the force of the snow hitting the post and box. Also, you have to go about 30-35 miles per hour, because if you go too slow in the truck, the snow just piles up. If you go fast enough, it spreads out.”
He adds that it can be discouraging when you get it all cleaned up and then the snow starts falling really hard.
Asked about situations he has faced in his truck, he reports that he once was plowing on a gravel road and lost traction on a hill. “I came to a complete stop with the brake on,” he recounts, “but the truck just went on downhill, did a 180-degree turn and was suddenly going forward again. I went from facing east to facing west. Fortunately, it was a back road with no cars on it at the time.”
From time to time, plow drivers also see cars spin out in front of them. In those instances, they stop to check if the vehicle driver is OK and has a phone to call in. The plow driver also calls the situation into the foreman, and the foreman goes out and checks the scene too.
Karp was originally hired by the county in August 2017.
“I applied because of the retirement and benefits package,” he recalls. “I was driving a truck, and this was more regular hours (except in the winter of course). In the summer we work regular 10-hour shifts four days a week, so I have more time with the family then.” During the summer, he is on the chip-sealing crew, driving distributor trucks for spraying tar, as well as running other equipment, mowing and hauling material around the county.
Asked about what he enjoys about the winter and driving the plow truck, Karp says, “You’re sitting in a nice, warm truck and cleaning things off so everyone can get to work safe. It is very rewarding when it all looks nice.”