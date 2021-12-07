With conviction, Penny Burillo declares, “I believe that all of us are brought into this world with some kind of reason for living. That’s why I’m still alive is because God gave me the ability to learn another language (Spanish) and help people.”
And that’s what Burillo has done in her career and continues to do in her retirement. “I still translate from English to Spanish for medical and legal matters,” Burillo says, “and I take people to the Mexican consulate and to immigration in Detroit. But one of the most important things I do is teach citizenship classes.” She is also currently assisting in teaching an Exito Educativo class, a partnership-based program sponsored by Michigan State University and Oceana College Access Network, which promotes academic success by bringing Latino parents and their high school students together to learn about the requirements for high school graduation, the different sources of support, including financial aid, and the pathways to college. “This is where my skills lie — in assisting people who don’t speak English to get the services and things they need,” she reports.
With some pride, Burillo shares that her paternal grandmother, Mildred Pangburn, was the first female elected clerk in Oceana County in 1953, when there had never been an elected female in government before. Her maternal grandfather was a city policeman, and her dad, who worked at a mill when he was 13 or 14 years old and learned to drive trucks, ultimately had his own trucking company. In 1945, her mom, then 16 years old, traveled alone to marry her dad where he was stationed in Tyler, Texas. Her mom worked odd jobs, and Burillo came along in 1947, followed quickly by six other children.
Burillo grew up and was raised in Hart as Penny Pangburn, attended St. Gregory’s Catholic school for eight years and graduated from Hart High School in 1965. “I was pretty shy in those days,” she recalls, “but I was active in GAA (Girls Athletic Association) and Future Teachers. And then, Burillo laughs, “When I was a senior in high school, my mom had another child to my chagrin.”
While at Central Michigan University, where she studied for three years, she flew out to California with her roommate who had an aunt and uncle there. “I always had a great desire to go to California. I guess it was the Disney influence,” Burillo chuckles. In any event, she stayed in California for 9-1/2 years, got married, had three children, divorced, and finally came back to Michigan. “When I left Michigan,” she reports, “I didn’t speak any Spanish, but we lived in Huntington Beach in southern California, and everyone spoke Spanish. I ended up working in a Mexican restaurant, and it was the first time I’d ever had a taco or had any connection with Spanish, but I married the owner who didn’t speak English, while I only knew a little Spanish. And that’s how I became involved in the Spanish culture!”
When she came back to Michigan, she was fluent in Spanish, and the Michigan Department of Human Services (DHS) was hiring people in their migrant program. “I went for an interview. The supervisor had the workers there test out my Spanish, and I was hired.” Burillo worked for the department for 25 years before she retired.
“I still do many of the things I did at the department,” she chuckles. “Now I don’t get paid, but I do get to pick and choose what I do. When I left DHS, it was all about the numbers – on the computer — and not one-on-one with clients, and I felt I couldn’t meet their needs. Now my work is face-to-face, which is my forte.” And Burillo is definitely an active volunteer, engaging with members of the Oceana community.
As a child, Burillo was brought up Catholic, and when she returned from California, she returned to St. Gregory’s where she served on the parish council for a number of years and taught catechism for 25 years in the migrant program. Now, she offers the baptismal preparation program and serves as a lector.
Other community involvement has included being a past president of Rotary in 2019, where she still sits on the board and the education committee. She has done highway pickup, and has worked with the club’s service committee to choose the citizen of the year. She is the vice president of the library board, and serves on Hart’s BioPure/Water Board and the Farmworkers Legal Services Board. She has also been on the Hart School Board, the original board for Oceana Home Partnership and Oceana Habitat for Humanity, and the Northwest Michigan Health Services and Oceana Hispanic Center boards.
In addition, she notes, “I was active in Victim’s Services with the county sheriff, but last year I just felt I couldn’t go out on another suicide call. I am so grateful for all the training I received through the county sheriff’s office and the Department of Human Services, because I’ve been able to work in social services even though I never graduated from college.”
In her “spare time,” Burillo enjoys reading and traveling, and has been to Columbia, Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Israel and Ireland. She’s been to Machu Picchu twice and says, “I love visiting the ruins of other civilizations.” This winter she has a reservation to visit her best friend from high school who has bought a home in Arizona.
With all the things going on in her life, she still says that one of the most important things to her is her love for Oceana County. “I feel very fortunate that I was raised in such a loving faith community,” she emphasizes. “When I was in California, my oldest was in first grade in a school with bars all around it. This was not what I wanted for my kids. I wanted them to be raised in a good faith environment, and that’s why I came back to Michigan.”
She can be glad for that decision, and she is proud that her oldest daughter is married with three kids, and is a kindergarten teacher at Spitler Elementary in Hart. Her son is an RN for the Michigan Pain Clinic and has four boys and her youngest daughter works at Mercy Health as community benefits coordinator and has four daughters.
She was married for 23 years to Ramez Gonzalez, but he has passed away 20 years ago. Both her parents are also deceased, her mom just a year ago in September.
With most of her remaining family living here in Oceana County, she says, “I get together with my classmates from Hart, and most of their children do not live here, but mine live nearby, and I know that I am very fortunate and blessed.”
It could be said that Oceana County is also very fortunate and blessed to have this local resident and committed and active community volunteer.