Rande Listerman has served as the village clerk/treasurer for the Village of Pentwater since 2017. When she came to the village and saw what a beautiful community it was, with all the water and natural areas, she readily committed to a full-time position even though she was mostly unfamiliar with the West Michigan area.
“The day I came, we camped at Mears State Park, and I literally changed clothes for my interview there,” she laughs. “The village President Jeff Hodges walked me down the street and showed me a house to rent for the winter months. I was an outsider and was clueless to the whole seasonal thing, so I was surprised about the short-term rental.” She liked the idea of working for a small village, however. As a member of the MMTA (Michigan Municipal Treasurer’s Association) board, she knew the board was interested in better representing such villages. “So, my path led me here, and it just worked out,” she concludes.
It was one more time that Listerman’s path has drawn her forward over the years in ways that seemed meant to be. She grew up in St. Clair Shores, graduating in 1978 from Lakeview High School, where she first realized her love of the water. She was a lifeguard and gave swimming lessons at the high school pool, and these days appreciates all the opportunities for swimming and enjoying the water in Pentwater.
After high school, she worked for a year for Stauder, Barch and Associates, a municipal bond company, while taking night classes at Wayne State Community College. Once again it seemed like things came full circle when one of her first experiences in Pentwater involved a bond issue working with people she knew from PFM Group, the bonding company that took over from Stauder.
Later, Listerman worked in accounting for the Detroit News for five years, during which she met her husband, Dan, through a girlfriend who also worked there. When she and Dan got married, she left her job at the Detroit News, and they had three children, a son who is now 36, living in Florida and planning to get married there in April; a daughter who is 35 and has blessed them with two grandchildren; and a daughter who is 25. The daughters live in Lapeer County, where the Listermans moved when they built a home there in 2007, closer to where Dan worked as an electrical engineering contractor for GM and Chrysler.
“We were very involved with family and Dryden Wesleyan Church,” Listerman recalls. “I was on the church board, and it was there I learned all about Roberts Rules of Order and taking minutes,” skills she now uses for her clerk’s job in Pentwater. “Then the church did a large addition, and I ended up being the facility manager for organizing weddings and events there.” Listerman was also a girl scout leader, and ultimately became chair of the “neighborhood” of girl scout troops covering four towns. “We are big campers,” she says, “and when my troop planned a big camping weekend, we did everything from scratch, cooking over a fire, and having lots of fun.”
In 2007, after her kids were raised, Listerman took a part-time position as treasurer for the Village of Dryden, her first experience with municipal finance. When she was hired, the village had been receiving three-month-old financial reports from the outside firm it was using. “It was me and the village clerk,” she says, “and over the 10 years I was there, we brought everything in-house. I learned on-the-job with the help of the local township treasurer who had many years of experience.” When the village clerk adopted a child and took an extended leave, Listerman worked 50-60 hours a week and did both positions by herself.
While working for Dryden, the nominating committee for the MMTA asked Listerman to serve on its board. She is now in her ninth year on the board and is proud of her work with this association. “We are educating and training municipal treasurers and finance officers, and offering networking opportunities among our 900 members,” Listerman explains. The group also has 100 associate members, including bankers, CPAs and auditors, and it assists the group with training courses.
Ultimately, Listerman became president of the MMTA, and when she left Dryden to come to Pentwater, Listerman not only wanted to stay in government finance, but also wanted to find a situation where she could finish her time as president. “Pentwater has been very supportive,” she notes. Because of Covid, she became the first president to serve for two years and, in addition, the organization had to go electronic with all its training and meetings. The up-side was that it was able to reach out to municipalities that could never afford to send their treasurer to a conference and enable them to participate.
Listerman says she is very proud of the board of MMTA and what it’s accomplished, and she was especially proud to host the board for its final board meeting and strategic planning in August at the new Park Place in Pentwater. They also toured the new village hall, and the village president hosted them for dinner at the Yacht Club. Village Manager Chris Brown arranged for them to go out on the village’s water taxi. “The captain took us all around the lake and out on the channel, and the board had a blast,” Listerman reports. “But then the big August storm hit and power was down at the Days Inn. The hotel is on a well, so they ended up coming to my house to have a shower before they left. They got to see Pentwater’s good side and its bad.”
Even though Dan had to commute for his job for a year and a half after Rande took her position here, the Listermans love being in Pentwater. Dan later took a job in Ludington, at which point they sold their place in Dryden and moved into a second rental in Pentwater, and when Dan finally retired, they bought a home here. During Covid, they renovated their home so that it is now available for the many family visits they enjoy, and this past summer, they were thrilled to have their grandkids come for a week on their own for the first time.
Listerman has helped out with the service club and the Pentwater chamber, and says, “I am blown away by the number of volunteers and the caring of citizens for their community. I had never seen that on the government level. People are very committed.” She is also enjoying learning about the history of the community.
She hopes to have at least four more years with Pentwater and observes, “I love being both clerk and treasurer. I love the small community and getting to know people personally. It’s about being a servant. The taxpayers pay our salaries, and we work for them. So, when I’ve had people come who have had past negative experiences with the village and assume we won’t help, I love the satisfaction of helping them.”