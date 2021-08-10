Pastor Vaughn Thurston-Cox came to Pentwater in early July to serve at Centenary United Methodist Church. He notes that the vision of the church is ‘Being a Breath of God in our Church and our Community,’ and says, “I hope to help us live into this vision, to bring the life within us to the broader community of Pentwater. People need to know that the people in this church care, and we need to make this a safe space for everyone.”
As the accompanying photo depicts, he is “the pastor with the tattoo,” a tattoo that is memorable in its representation of what he sees as the heart of his calling. “It is a triskelion,” he explains, “and is found on the entrance stone at New Grange, one of the oldest archaeological sites in Ireland. Its exact meaning is lost in time, but it came to symbolize the Trinity, where God lives in relationship as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I like it because it has open spirals and is an embracing symbol. The idea that we are made for relationship is bound in the Trinity, and we are invited into that relationship not only with God, but with each other.”
This passion for relationship with God and others aptly sums up Thurston-Cox as both a person and a pastor. As for the church, he adds, “My vision for my ministry is to create space for all people here to encounter the Holy Trinity, not to lead people to hold my own positions, but to accompany them on their spiritual journey.”
Further, “People talk about believing the right things and doing the right things (orthodoxy and orthopraxy), and both are important. But I think the neglected tradition in western Christianity is orthopathy – the heart that lives in love with God and neighbor. The western mindset focuses on what we can see and measure, but the holiness tradition is the tradition of the heart – being utterly devoted to love of God and neighbor.”
Thurston-Cox shares that his own call to the ministry began when he was about five years old. He says he had what he would describe as a sudden experience of God’s inflowing love. “At five I didn’t have the language, but I knew without a doubt that I was loved by God, and that I wanted to love God in return. That’s where my call to ministry began. That sense of God’s holy love endured and shaped so much of my life that followed.”
Thurston-Cox lived for several years in West Michigan, and says he was a Grand Rapids Butterworth baby. His dad worked for various defense contractors, so the family moved to North Dakota, Alabama, then back to Michigan. Graduating from Zeeland High School in 1995, he went on to Grand Valley, and in 2000 received his degree in English Literature.
From there, he recalls, “My pastor had gone to Asbury Seminary in Kentucky, so I never considered another place.” He met his wife, Hillary, during orientation, though he chuckles saying, “She remembers meeting me then. I do not remember meeting her. I guess I was too busy with all those fun new books I got to read.” Their relationship developed while carpooling back and forth between Kentucky and Michigan with four or five other students. “Eventually, it was just her and me,” he observes, “and we had lots of time to get to know each other.”
In his third year of seminary, Thurston-Cox proposed, and was surprised to learn that Hillary, his independent girlfriend, expected him to talk to her family before proposing. “So, I drove two hours to find that her whole family was there – mom, dad, grandparents, sister, and I got to ask all of them before going back to propose a second time.”
They married in 2003, and served churches in the larger Everett area, and then pastored three small churches together in the Petoskey area. “I thought that area was beautiful until I moved here,” he says with a smile.
In 2014, while serving there, they adopted their daughter, Grace. “When Grace came into our lives, that was transformative,” Thurston-Cox reports. “She is grace in our life, like her name.”
They worked well together as joint pastors, though as first-time parents of a newborn, there were some complications, especially as these churches had just been brought together. But they each brought different qualities to ministry and learned from each other.
As Thurston-Cox observes about their interaction, “I always thought her favorite color should be yellow, as she’s a very bright personality, and I couldn’t ask for a better life partner. My favorite color is blue and my wife would say that’s appropriate, because she appreciates that I bring the calm waters. We also say, ‘I’m a crock pot and she’s a microwave. If you want an answer now, talk to Hillary. If you want things to simmer a while, talk to me.’”
They were serving churches in the Grand Ledge area, when their bishop contacted them about an appointment in Pentwater for Vaughn and in Ludington for Hillary. Vaughn laughs, “How do you say ‘no’ when someone says, do you want to live and work in Pentwater?”
“The reception at both churches has been very warm,” he emphasizes, but they chose to live in Pentwater because of its schools. Grace had started school in Grand Ledge as a young five, and when Covid stopped school in March, it was hard. “Grace is not a wallflower,” he laughs pointedly. “She’s a people person.” So, when he stumbled onto a small one-room school south of Grand Ledge, they enrolled Grace there because it was able to take necessary precautions and stay in session because of its size. Moving here, he says, “We felt that Pentwater schools were the right fit, because we wanted to give Grace as close to that small classroom experience as we could, socially and academically.”
This fall the Thurston-Cox family will also include Maren, an exchange student from Norway. She comes from a Lutheran family and requested a host family where she could attend worship, and as Thurston-Cox quipped, “Well, we have two pastors here, so I think we can arrange for her to go to worship.” He adds, “We think this is a positive experience for Grace, not just because she’s a single child and gets to have a sibling for a year, but developing a global perspective, seeing that not everyone lives or does everything like us.”
Their experience of the Pentwater community has been very positive so far. “People are very invested in serving their community, and I think there is a wonderful opportunity to be a family here, to take advantage of being outdoors, and have a place where my daughter can grow up well and have the same friends for years and teachers who know her.” It is also a place where he and his wife can each experience a positive ministry in Ludington and Pentwater.
To the greater community of Pentwater he says, “You are welcome at Centenary Church. We are not perfect, but I want this church to be a place where anyone can come and learn what life together with God means. We’re trying to figure out what that means together.”