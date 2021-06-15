From class clown, to Army helicopter mechanic in Afghanistan and Iraq, to local carpenter, to blacksmith and artist — Kade Swenor’s journey has taken him down a number of paths. Currently living on 40 acres in Oceana County, he finds more than enough to keep him busy, and he expresses his overall philosophy saying, “Life couldn’t be better if you have the right perspective.”
Swenor grew up in Leavitt Township and went to Walkerville Elementary School until he transferred to Hart schools in sixth grade so he could play sports. In his years there, he wrestled, played football, and participated in track and field, running with the relay team, throwing the discus and putting the shot.
When he graduated from Hart High School in 2001, he was a class speaker, speaking about where to draw boundaries, including drawing a line in the sand between stupid and crazy. “I was the class clown,” he laughs, “so my speech was definitely funny.”
He joined the Army after high school, just before Sept. 11, 2001. “I was in the recruiting station and was supposed to leave for basic training Sept. 11,” Swenor recalls. “That definitely changed my decision on the military, and I trained as a mechanic for Chinook helicopters. After basic, when I was stationed in Savannah, Ga., someone came in and asked who wanted to go to Afghanistan. I thought he was joking so I raised my hand. But he wasn’t, and I went to Fort Bragg for further training before being sent to Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan.”
This was when the United States was just getting into Afghanistan in 2002. Swenor continues, “I’d never been out of Michigan before other than for basic training, and here we were in tents with the Air Force, and it was kind of like the old west – hot, dusty, miserable, with too many things to do, not enough people to do them, and not enough time to get them done.”
He stayed in Afghanistan for a year during his first tour there, and then came back to Savannah for a year before shipping out to Iraq. “I was at Camp Taji Air Force Base,” he reports, and then relates an incident involving a convoy of which he was part that drove over 600 miles from Kuwait. “We suffered casualties ahead of us and behind us. It definitely made me appreciate life more.”
After he got home from Iraq and spent a year back in Savannah, he got orders to go to Korea, and was there at Camp Humphreys for a year, where he says he enjoyed his time a lot before coming back stateside and being released from the Army in 2007.
Overall, Swenor served six years in the Army, and spent a lot of his time overseas. “I only left base about 5-6 times in all the time I was in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he notes. “There was no safer place over there.”
After working for a data collection company for the military as a civilian in California, a friend put Swenor’s name in to go over to Afghanistan again, but as a civilian. “He knew me for my skills as a mechanic and thought I’d be a good fit for a team going into Afghanistan. I was not concerned to go back,” Swenor states. “I thought I’d rather go back to Afghanistan than Iraq, and where I was, I was meeting frontiersmen who were doing work like improving the infrastructure on the base. I related well to them, and they were getting things done.”
In 2014, Swenor moved back to Michigan and started working with the family business in carpentry run by his father for the last 40 years. They build decks, remodel bathrooms and kitchens and do a lot of tile work. “It was hard for me coming back to civilian world and working for others. I had a chip on my shoulder from being a boss in the service,” Swenor recalls.
These days, he is enjoying life with his partner Kittie Tuinstra. “We sold our farmhouse and bought 40 acres of land, and I’ve been picking up debris ever since,” he relates with humor. The property is right down the road from his parents, and he comments, “We are neighbors. Fortunately, we get along pretty well. We do family dinner with my family nearly every Friday and with Kitty’s family every Tuesday.” Chuckling he adds, “Kitty’s family are like back-woods hippies and live off the land. My family loves pizza and Mountain Dew. Given the differences, when we first went to each other’s houses, we felt like we fell off the earth.”
In addition to his job as a carpenter, he also works as a blacksmith. He learned from some great teachers, but notes that he is also significantly self-taught. “I enjoy making things that range from tools out of what I find, to jewelry, to many other things that fall in-between,” Swenor says. His website, whitehawkforgework.com, displays and sells some of his work, and he will take commissions. “As word has gotten out, my list of items and customers has begun to grow,” he adds.
His creativity extends to other art forms as well. “I do a lot of different media,” he reports. “I carve stone, work with glass and stained glass and create metal sculpture. I’m not really marketing this work, though I have sold sculptures, traded for some and given some as gifts.” He has submitted some of his work through a local artists’ exhibit at the White Lake gallery, but he comments, “In this area, selling art is not a full-time career. I couldn’t do this and maintain the lifestyle I enjoy.”
Obviously, all of these activities are still not enough to keep Swenor busy, so he plays harmonica in the Smokin’ Dobroleles Band and has done so for three years with Tuinstra, her brother, and other musicians. Because he loves music of various kinds, he also collects musical instruments. “The stranger and rarer, the more I like them,” he asserts. “The most interesting instrument I have is a Dan Bou from Vietnam, which is a single-string instrument with which the pitch is changed by moving a lever. Check this out on You Tube!”
He is also an avid metal detector, and reports that the most interesting item he has found was a memorial money box buried deep on a hill and wrapped in plastic. The locked box looked like money, but inside were pictures, birthday cards and letters, so he wrapped it back up and reburied it to preserve it.
Finally, Swenor emphasizes, “I’m an outdoors person and, as a family we kayak, camp, go to music festivals, garden, raise chickens, turkeys and rabbits, tap trees for maple syrup and sugar, and Kitty cans the vegetables we grow. So, I’m very glad I moved back to Michigan. I love it! I never thought of anywhere else when I was overseas. It’s one of the best places you could be.”