Chris Brown, Pentwater’s Village manager, is a lifelong Michigander, having grown up and worked in Cheboygan County and later in Mackinaw City. But he had never even visited Pentwater until he came to interview for his position here.
Colleagues had suggested that he might enjoy a position in local government where he could see his work actually make a difference, and that definitely appealed to him. So, he began looking for local government positions. He recalls, “I was looking at two to three different areas, but primarily wanted a small resort, coastal town because that’s what I was most familiar with.” He didn’t know much about Pentwater, but two friends with close ties to the area encouraged him to apply for the village manager position when it appeared in the Michigan Municipal League Magazine. Laughing, Brown relates that when he mentioned the opportunity in Pentwater to these friends, both said, “Oh, yeah! You gotta do it!”
Though Brown’s background was not specifically in local government management, he brought other management experience to his work in Pentwater. His degree from North Central Michigan College was in business and accounting, but he had served as a Cheboygan County Commissioner, with two terms as chairman of the board, and was also involved with the county zoning board of appeals for about 15 years. In addition, he worked in Mackinaw City for 15 years as operations manager for a large hospitality-based company that owns several corporations managing hotels and restaurants throughout the state, and his job involved significant connections to local government.
Brown smiles when asked how he now feels about his decision to come to Pentwater, saying, “I just love my job. Of all the jobs and careers I’ve been in, this is the one I wake up in the morning, and I’m happy to come to work. I love the community. It’s not the same for all 12 months, so that provides a little variety. It’s a little sleepy in the winter, and then summer brings a rebirth of the community. It’s always good to see people come back to town and people coming for vacations.”
Part of what he enjoys about his job is the excellent staff at the village, and he frequently praises their work. “We work well together, and they bring innovative ideas to the things they do,” he notes. “They take pride in their work, and that’s important.”
He embraces a view of the people in town not just as citizens or residents or visitors, and encourages his staff to do the same. “They are all ‘customers,’” he says, “and we are here to serve them. Customer service is our goal.” He recognizes that this may not always be the case when people interact with government offices, but he believes strongly that this is how it should be done. With this in mind, he maintains an open-door policy. “I take calls and visits myself. I make time to be approachable. I am adamant to be 100 percent transparent with what we do in our government. I have no long-time history here, so I treat everyone the same, and people accept that and respect me for that, I think.”
In a similar way, Brown commends the community. “People here want to get involved. I’ve never, in any community I’ve ever worked in, seen a volunteer corps like we have here, and with the wealth of knowledge. We have attorneys, engineers, CEOs, doctors, psychologists – the volunteer base is amazing, and there are a lot of generous people who are ready to give their money, time and talent to make the village a better place.”
As for the job itself, Brown’s responsibilities are many and varied. As he observes, “It is very hands-on. I wear 100 hats. I’m the public works director, so I have to have knowledge of wastewater and water systems. I oversee planning and zoning, and though we have a zoning director, I still have oversight of that. I supervise the police chief and his department. I am the marina manager. I direct activities and projects around roads, sanitation, buildings, parks and recreation. The village clerk is the bookkeeper, tax collector, record keeper appointed by council, but I have oversight for that position. The village has a small crew, so I’ve done a little of everything – cleaned bathrooms, picked up leaves, fixed docks, plowed snow. I’m not afraid to do anything that needs to be done, so I’ve done it all.”
One of the things on Brown’s plate during 2021 has been the relocation of the village hall. The original building has been failing structurally so, after many public meetings, the village council decided to purchase the Huntington National Bank building at 65 S. Hancock St. for a new village hall, and to look into selling the former village hall site to a developer. After renovations to the new site were made, the administrative office officially moved there in February, and in March, the police department moved to its new location at the back of the building.
With Pentwater Township also moving its offices, some buildings will be removed from the tax base, so it is hoped that the former village/township hall site and the old police department building across the street will be sold and returned to the rolls. Oceana County recently began the process of setting up a Brownfields TIF to help with the costs associated with addressing obsolescence and mitigation of asbestos at these locations, and Brown is working with the township to control the sale and ultimate redevelopment of the sites.
As for Brown’s personal background, he shares that he is one of five siblings, four of whom still live in Michigan, while a sister and his dad are in Florida. He was raised in a traditional home in Cheboygan County (“My mom was like a June Cleaver,” he jokingly says), went to a Catholic grade school, and learned discipline at a young age, which has served him well throughout his career. He was married for 10 years and has three children who are now young adults. They are all in Cheboygan, where his daughter is an RN while his two sons work in the construction industry.
In addition to his work for the village, Brown has found a rather fun side job. “I was ordained as a minister when a friend asked if I would marry her, and I’ve done others since,” he says. “This is a really nice thing to do.”
Even though Brown knew little about the wonders of Pentwater before he interviewed for his job here, he has truly come to appreciate it. As he emphasizes, “There’s a ‘magic in the air’ that attracts people to Pentwater year after year. You hear stories of people who have no roots here, but who came sailing in here to the harbor or camped here with their families, and they’re drawn back year after year, and then ultimately for retirement. We treasure what we have.”