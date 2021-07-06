Sharon Hallack retired in 2018 from her 22-year job as a secretary with the Hart Public Schools, and she had an idea at the time about keeping busy in retirement. “When you get ready to retire,” she observes, “you think about what you want to do. I have a hard time saying no, and I was afraid I’d be over-committed, but I felt that whatever I did, it had to be flexible and make a difference.”
And so, in her retirement, she not only writes for the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and serves on the board for the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, but she babysits for her grandchildren, cleans houses, volunteers at the First Baptist Church in Hart, occasionally sings at weddings, funerals and special events and enjoys traveling with her husband, Stan, on their motorcycle.
She got into writing for the Herald-Journal when it was looking for writers in 2018. “I was always interested in writing,” she says. “So, I contacted John Cavanagh, and he was familiar with my writing style because I had already submitted press releases to the paper.” She currently covers the Hart City Council, the Shelby Village Council, some school-related reports, and information about the area’s agriculture. “On average, I do an article a week, but sometimes it’s two or three depending on what’s happening,” she explains.
Hallack says she enjoys writing because she gets to meet interesting people and has learned things about the community that she never knew. Also, she laughs “I can do it early in the morning in my pajamas if I need to.”
“I try to be as accurate and fair as possible,” she continues. “I want to portray our community as the great place it is — such a unique area with all its tourism and agriculture.”
In the past, Hallack was almost syndicated when the Michigan Farm News (MFN) wanted to pick up an article she wrote about the closure of the Ceres Solutions Coop in Hart. Unfortunately, because MFN couldn’t meet the publication requirements of Community Media Group, it never happened but, she says, “It was an honor to be considered.”
More recently, in 2020, Hallack received a Michigan Press Association (MPA) Award – third place in business and agriculture news for a Class C weekly publication – for her article in the Herald-Journal on the expansion of Media Technologies. “It was a shock and an honor to have my writing recognized,” she reports.
As a volunteer, Hallack serves on the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society Board. Her interest comes from her love of history. “It connects us to so much,” she notes.
And, she loves babysitting for her grandchildren. The Hallacks’ two daughters remain in the area: Megan (Kalvin) Roskam and Lauren (Adam) Senton. Megan and Kalvin have Knox (6-1/2) and Fern (1-1/2) and Lauren and Adam have Presley (2-1/2) and another on the way. “I watch for each family one day a week and, as they say, being a grandparent is all the fun and none of the responsibility. And I love to watch our kids being parents. I just feel so blessed.”
People are surprised to hear that Hallack also cleans houses. When asked why, she says, “I was in a busy office all those years. Now, I don’t have to answer the phone, solve any problems, figure out a new computer. I find cleaning houses to be a wonderful, solitary, quiet thing to do.”
In addition, she volunteers at First Baptist Church, singing with the praise team, helping out in the kitchen and with Vacation Bible School.
Musically, she loves performing. “I’ve been in several dramatical and/or musical productions over the years in school, college, church and community,” she notes. “My mom was a professional singer, formally trained. She even traveled in a Broadway musical from New York City across the country. She was my vocal coach, and over the years, people would hear me sing, or my mom would pass some opportunities on to me. For many years I did several weddings a year and some funerals but, as time has gone on, I’m not doing weddings so much, as having a soloist at a wedding has become passé.” Singing at church, with community choirs and at community events has enabled her to keep singing.
Sharon and her husband, Stan, also enjoy traveling. “When we were both working, we took the motorcycle and could only go for a week. But we took a trip out west for about three weeks after we retired. Then, during the winter, we took some longer jaunts, including one to New Mexico. We love to get away, but we don’t like to be away from family for long.”
Hallack’s background is all local. She grew up in Hart on the Slocum Brothers Fruit and Tree Farm, where her dad worked many hours, growing fruit and Christmas trees, and Hallack had her own jobs on the farm. She is one of five children, including a twin brother who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2012, and she has three younger sisters in West Michigan as well as a half-brother with whom the family reconnected in the 1990s.
Another fun fact is that she was the1981 Oceana Cherry Queen!
After graduating from Hart High School, Hallack went on to Fort Wayne Bible College and got an associate’s degree there but, she chuckles, what she really wanted was to become a homemaker, even though she didn’t have any prospects at that point. “I always said I’d never marry a farmer,” she laughs, “and then I turned around and did just that. My dad actually picked Stan for me because he knew him from farming as a hard worker, and we will have been married 37 years in September.”
Both of Hallack’s parents are gone now, as her mom just passed away last October after years of dealing with a form of dementia. Her dad died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
“We had a lot of losses in recent years,” Hallack recounts somewhat wistfully. “Looking back, I know that if it wouldn’t be for my faith and my great support system, I’d probably have ended up in Pine Rest. I learned a lot about myself during these years.”
Hallack is humbled that she was chosen as a person of interest for Local Lives, as she is amazed at all the many people in the area who could be featured. “All these years, I’ve been quoting people and now you’re quoting me. I don’t know how I feel about that,” she laughs. However, she can be assured that her story and her contributions to the community are definitely worthy of recognition.
In fact, this week, Hallack continues her mission to make a difference in the community in her “retirement,” as she will be singing “Amazing Grace” for the wreath laying ceremony at the traveling Vietnam Wall in Hart July 8 at 12:30.