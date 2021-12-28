Soft-talking Walt Urick remembers when simpler times turned soul-crushing and sinister one cold day in November 1963.
“It really rocked my world, it was senseless, what can I say,” said Urick, who was nearing graduation from the University of Michigan School of Law. “I was so committed to getting good grades. I was trying to make up my mind what career path I was going to go on.”
Then, three shots rang out in Dallas.
The assassination of Camelot – President John F. Kennedy – changed the world like few events before, or since, and just that quickly a suffocating abyss swallowed up the dreams and innocence of the American youth.
“Suddenly, it was just like there was a death in the family and everything was put on hold,” said the 1957 graduate of Hart High School. “We put everything aside, so we had time to grieve. And then we watched (Jack) Ruby kill (Lee) Oswald on live TV, and I remember thinking, ‘wow, what is going on here?’
“Things really started to go down hill, as a society. Things in Vietnam were really starting to heat up. And here we are now, where we have all this information – or misinformation – and it’s just a crazy world trying to figure out what’s fact, and what’s fiction.”
With college classes suspended all across the country in late November 1963, Urick returned to his home in Hart.
“Things were put on recess because of the death of Kennedy, so I could go home and have my extended Thanksgiving vacation, because it was that time of the year,” said Urick, now 82. “When I got home my dad said the judge (in Oceana County) had asked about me and wanted to talk to me before I accepted an appointment with someone else.
“(The judge) asked me what I planned to do. I already had three offers. He said it was tough to get a young attorney to come back to Oceana County and to be prosecutor. After thinking it over I said ‘yes, I’ll come back to Oceana County.’”
In the immediate years that followed the Kennedy assassination, when so many young Americans chose to “turn on, tune in and drop out,” Urick stayed true to personal dreams, professional drive and most of all, dutiful and respectful to his upbringing.
“So, I went on to become prosecutor,” he said. “It was not on my list of things to do, (but) I became the youngest prosecuting attorney in the State of Michigan (at age 25) for my first couple of years. I was recruited right from law school into my home town of Hart.”
Urick would serve as prosecuting attorney – all the time while maintaining a part-time private practice – before going on to concentrate solely on his private practice for the next 18 years. Then, at age 49, he became Probate Judge of the county, a position he served for the next 18 years before retiring at age 67 1/2.
“My last day was (to be) Dec. 31 of 2006,” he said, reflecting on his time served on the bench. “My last day of work would have been the last Friday of 2006, (Dec. 29). What was difficult about it was that my mom died (that day).
“I had planned on being the last guy out of the courthouse. My office was basically, bare. I had a phone that was on a card table, a steel chair, and I was basically just hanging out waiting to say goodbye to everyone when I got a call about 1:30 p.m. that my mother had just died. So, I sucked in my breath, I said goodbye to my staff about 2 p.m., or so, to go meet with my siblings and to start making final arrangements.
“The beauty of the whole thing is my mom never saw me unemployed, because, in some respects, she always made great demands, even of herself,” said Urick.
Urick said he appreciates, and is grateful, for having grown up in a small town like Hart.
“Being raised in a small town I have a lot of good memories, and though I didn’t think I would be coming back, one thing led to another (and here I am),” he said.
“I was very fortunate. I am a first generation American, my parents were from Europe. Dad came over when he was 16, and went back when he was in his 30s to visit his parents and met my mother at some dance, or whatever, and here we are.
“He basically settled in Chicago, but my mom wanted out of there, and she kept encouraging him to find a little farm someplace, a dairy farm where she thought he could start a cheese factory,” he said. “Dad ended up taking a boat to Ludington and on the way back to Chicago his bus broke down in Hart, of all places, and he walked the streets for about six hours while another bus was being brought in from Grand Rapids. (It was then) he met a realtor who convinced him to buy this house on the edge of town.”
Urick and his wife, Karen, have been married 54 years. They stand tall – and yet are humbled – to be among Hart’s most active and appreciated citizens. They have three children, and three grandchildren.
And if you think they sauntered away into the sunset in search of retirement and recluse, well, think again.
“Retirement? Oh my, where do I even start,” said Urick. “I guess I’ve been a community volunteer (all that time). Something that brings me enjoyment, and that I’ve been doing since 1973, is that I helped organize the Pentwater Tennis Club, which is now the Pentwater Tennis and Pickleball Club. We’re going to be 50 years old here in 2023.
“I like to play tennis and of course, as the years go by, I certainly can’t play at the level I once could. Pentwater Tennis and Pickleball Club has been a love of mine over the years. There’s a lot to it, trying to keep it going, financially – we’ve made some major improvements – and I’ve made a lot of close friendships in that activity.”
Urick has been a Hart Rotarian for 53 years. He and his wife have hosted foreign exchange students.
“Being a first-generation American, we’ve opened our house up to students from Belgium, students from Germany, students from Finland, (and other countries),” he said.
A longtime member of the United Methodist Church, he has been active in that church’s choir, and has been “part of Oceana Singers,” too.
“My wife’s club, and she’s dragged me into it, is the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society,” he said, laughing. “I ended up being president of that for six years. That’s a voluntary group, there’s no tax dollars.
“Karen came to Hart from Battle Creek to teach school. I play tennis, I play golf. I don’t read as much as I used to. I have grandsons who are pretty good athletes. They play for Spring Lake.”
And so it went with talking with Walt Urick. One memory led to another and then another. He recalled when his first job “was out in the fields;” when his dad bought a farm on the edge of town “so mom could have a few cows to do her cheese thing;” of when the State Police “came to Hart,” and of how the death of JFK “was senseless.”And of living in Hart all of his life because, well, “it’s a great area.”