Deanna Helmlinger is a proud advocate for Walkerville, where she lives and works. As president of Walkerville Thrives, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life in the area of Walkerville and six surrounding townships, she and the organization seek to emphasize the positive things about the area and strive to encourage positive growth.
Walkerville Thrives has made many changes in the area, by promoting businesses in the various townships and providing events that people enjoy.
“We believe in a process,” Helmlinger explains. “We believe that improvements are based on assets, not negative things, and we celebrate the good assets because there are more of them than the bad.”
She adds that Walkerville Thrives started with 40-50 people sitting down and talking about what’s good in Walkerville in five areas: events, roads, politics and about how they could help kids decide to stay in Walkerville and provide support for the good things. “There was no organization to do this,” she says.
Now Walkerville Thrives is hoping to simplify what the organization does and reevaluate what it’s doing. Specifically, the organization hopes to find someone who is willing to run events because, as Helmlinger comments, “We’re working toward being more of a support organization, helping other people to run events and with writing grants.”
Helmlinger grew up in Hart with her parents, Pat and Harvey Weaver. Her dad was a teacher and coach, and both her parents also worked at Lake Michigan United Methodist Camp in Pentwater, where she also worked for six years when she returned to Hart to raise her children.
A 1981 graduate of Hart High School and a 1985 graduate of Hope College with a double major in math and computer science, her first job was with Global Information Technology Corporation in electronic data systems.
“Computers were a new thing at that time,” she recalls, “and I wanted to be a business lady, a leader in my profession, which was not that common at the time. I started in programming, then became a supervisor and team manager and was on my way to becoming an account manager when I decided I didn’t want to climb any higher. I had 50 people reporting to me, and my kids were going to Triple A schools and were kind of lost there. It was big city living. I wanted to be back in Hart, where the teachers get to know the kids, so I resigned from my job and got divorced at the same time.”
She moved back and bought and operated the Hart House Bed and Breakfast, while also working as program manager at the United Methodist Camp. When her dad retired from the campground work, the camp restaffed and Helmlinger became director at the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce in 2010, the same year she married Thad Helmlinger after five years as a single mom. Then she moved on to become executive director for the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Area Chamber of Commerce, and later served as payroll clerk for the Oceana County Road Commission.
Helmlinger’s background with the United Methodist Camp and the chambers of commerce certainly gave her skills that are particularly suited to helping the community and businesses through Walkerville Thrives and through her own business in Walkerville, Your IT Process, which she opened in 2017 with her son, Ross, as her partner.
The motto of Your IT Process is: “We make technology work for you.” Helmlinger explains the business as follows: “We come into a company and try to understand what their issues are and help them define what IT improvements would make their business better. We try to see what they have and how they’re using it, what problems they’re having with the technology they’re using, and what they need and want. We learn about their strategic direction – where they want to get to – and as they’re taking steps, we help them along and walk with them in strategic planning. We’re very relationship oriented.”
As she conducts her business and steers the board for Walkerville Thrives, Helmlinger has donated her time to create a website for Walkerville Thrives and for the Walkerville Wesleyan Methodist Church where she is an active member. At the church, she teaches the middle school Sunday School class, where kids come to worship, sing, have lunch and an activity, all while learning from Scripture and playing games with other kids. She is also involved in the outreach arm of the church.
Helmlinger and her husband live in the middle of the Walkinshaw Wetlands in Walkerville, a national reserve where she loves seeing eagles, sandhill cranes and other wildlife. She enjoys walking her dogs, going camping and playing with her grandchildren. In addition, she and Thad take joy in camping in their pull-behind trailer, and always go back to the Lake Michigan United Methodist Camp, Silver Lake and various state parks.
But she acknowledges a purpose in life that is well represented in the activities she engages in for the benefit of the community and its businesses. “I like to see people’s lives improve,” she declares. “If I can be a part of that, I really like to see that.”