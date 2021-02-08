Mary Hiddema is full of enthusiasm about the many things she is involved with, and it’s hard to imagine that anyone could keep up with all she does. In this West Michigan area, where volunteerism is so prominent, she certainly must be at the top of the list when it comes to being active in the community, her church and with her family. As many are feeling weary after a hard year of Covid restrictions and limitations, her energy knows no bounds.
Hiddema teaches at Pentwater Preschool in what is now her ninth year of teaching, first in Hart and now in Pentwater.
“There is so much for them to learn,” she says. “It is such an important time in their lives. And it’s not just having a student come to school, but we also get clothing for kids who need it, a car for a mom who needs one. It’s the whole child and getting all their needs met so they can be successful in the classroom.”
This year has especially been a challenge. When Covid hit, she started teaching virtually, once a day at a specific time. This was the routine from March through the end of May. Preschool didn’t begin again until October, and at that point she had six kids attending virtually, four of whom have come back into the classroom. Currently, she and her team teacher Jeni Gebhart have 12 students in the preschool, two virtual and 10 in-person every day, four days a week. Her class has done many interesting things, including building a coral reef in the classroom so they can discuss the ecosystem, and making things out of recyclables to learn about protecting the environment.
Her work at the preschool is just the beginning of her busy week, however. She has been a member of the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club for 17 years, and is the chair of the Pentwater Mobile Food Truck that has served the county since 2009. Five thousand pounds of food arrives every month from Feeding America West Michigan in Comstock Park, and anyone who needs it can come on the third Tuesday of the month at the Pentwater Fire Barn. Her responsibility is to make sure the truck is set up, with the help of members of the National Honor Society and others. Major food stores contribute to Feeding America, and fresh produce from local farmers is also donated, as well as meat from people who bid on animals at the fair. In this way, the needs of the extended community are met.
With two children, a son, 14, and a daughter 10, her life is also filled with their activities — basketball and Boy Scouts for her son (she just went tent camping in Custer with the troop recently) and the equestrian team where her son does English and Showmanship, and her daughter does Showmanship and Western, riding on their own horse. Hiddema helps coach them at home and also helps with their 4-H group. Both attend Hart Middle School.
And the list of Hiddema’s activities continues. Every other Saturday the family goes to the Oceana County animal shelter and walks dogs and socializes with the cats, interacting with the animals, washing and folding blankets and helping with adoption. As a result, they’ve adopted a couple of dogs of their own from the shelter. They are active at New Era Reformed Church, where Hiddema teaches the “heart-shapers” class, ages 3-kindergarten, during the service.
She models the importance of volunteering for herself and the family. In fact, she reports, “When my daughter was a few months old, I was out volunteering with her in a front carrier. When people asked why I did it, I told them ‘Start them young.’ It (volunteering) doesn’t cost a lot of money, but the rewards are endless. I hope my kids will take that with them – the impact of volunteering.”
Hiddema was born and raised in West Olive until her mother took a position at the Hart Post Office when she was a senior in high school. “I went from a class of 200-plus to a class of 12,” she laughs. She went on to what is now Kuyper College (formerly Reformed Bible College) in Grand Rapids, and met her husband when she worked for the DNR in the summer. He is now a detective for the Oceana Country Sheriff’s Department.
After college she worked for the André Bosse Center for 10 years, doing forensic interviewing with kids from suspected abuse situations. As Hiddema explains, “The center started as an outreach for getting information out there after André Bosse was abused and killed, and it helped law enforcement and protective services, worked with the court systems and recruited foster parents. It was a place where parents could come and vent.”
When the Center closed, she recalls, “I still liked working with kids and went back to school. I only needed a child development associates to teach,” and that’s when she started teaching preschool.
In addition to her preschool teaching and her volunteering, Hiddema also runs two independent businesses. “I have owned a cottage cleaning business for 13 years, cleaning cottages in the summertime in the Silver Lake area. I have also been an independent consultant for Tastefully Simple for 13 years. I do parties, and I just did a fundraiser for the Oceana County Medical Care Facility over Christmas. I help people with meals and help them to think outside the box. I serve a lot of working and busy moms and teach them to prepare nutritious and fun meals in 30 minutes or less.”
“I’m busy all the time,” she chuckles. Now her daughter owns a business as well, making and selling pies and baked goods as “Pentwater Pies.” Hiddema says she herself is just the pie watcher and crust pincher. “This business started when my daughter wanted a loft bed,” Hiddema recalls, “and she had to work to pay for that. But now, she gives almost everything she makes back to others. She has donated to the Lassie Foundation and for gift cards to the NICU at St. Mary’s Hospital. It was good for her to realize that she got what she worked for but still wanted to keep doing it.”
To others, Hiddema’s message is, “People can do these things. It doesn’t take that long, and you don’t have to be a certain age.” Her message is confirmed by her own ability to juggle multiple jobs, volunteer activities and a busy family with commitment and grace.