Brian Beckman grew up in a neighborhood in Shelby where people cared for each other.
“My parents were intent on serving their neighbors,” he says.
This is what he was taught in his home, even though it was not specifically a Christian home. In honor of the commitment to others that their parents modeled, the Beckman children established a “Love Your Neighbor Fund” through the Community Foundation of Oceana County.
Given this background, it should be no surprise that Beckman has a passion for serving others, and that this passion is shared by his brother, Dave Beckman, and Dave’s wife Kim.
“We all moved away (from Shelby),” Brian explains. “And then Dave and Kim moved back. They prayed that if they had an opportunity to start a youth center in Shelby, they would take it.”
Brian goes on to say that Dave and Kim talked about the idea around town, and people said they didn’t just want a youth center; they wanted it for themselves as well.
“The Lord provided them (Dave and Kim) an opportunity to purchase and renovate a building, and Dave designed the building.”
Purchased and renovated in 2014 and 2015, the Ladder opened in 2016. Brian had met his wife, Sue, when he was teaching in Holland, and when he retired in 2015, he became the co-director and ultimately director at The Ladder, while Sue was called to be pastor of the West Golden Wesleyan Church in Mears.
The Ladder was named by brother-in-law, Bill Baxter, who thought of a ladder as an instrument that helps people get to higher levels, to improve their lives, and that sometimes we all need someone to hold the ladder for us because we have struggles in our lives. In addition, the name evokes Jacob’s Ladder from the Bible, where angels were ascending and descending from heaven. Little did Baxter know that the name would connect in the Shelby community immediately, because an old wooden ladder had leaned against the side of the building for many years, and everyone in town knew about it.
Two-thirds of funding for The Ladder comes from Dave and Kim Beckman and one-third from other sources such as churches, the community foundation and Women Who Care. A recent donation from House of Flavors is focused on making the ministry self-sustaining.
“Once people see the value, they come on board,” Brian notes. “People are very generous and have opened their pockets to us.”
Now a community center for people of all ages, people gather at the Ladder to walk in the winter, play pickleball, basketball, foosball, pool, games and cards. There are six paid staff members and over 50 volunteers, as well as 50 people on a prayer team. And, Brian says, “It is transforming the community. It’s brought people in who didn’t know their neighbors, but now they do, and they help each other.”
With Covid restrictions, the operation is more limited. People come in and exercise, and several groups donated iPads, so people are playing games together on those. Also, the café that offered regular meals on the site is now offering meals only for pick-up or delivery. Even so, in 2020 The Ladder has served over 15,000 meals and passed out over 2,000 farm-to-family food boxes. The ministry is going into its fifth year in February, and hopes to celebrate this anniversary when Covid restrictions permit.
“At the beginning, we were a drop-off center, and we were just managing behavior and not seeing much fruit,” Brian recalls. “Now, we have the ACES program (Adverse Childhood Experiences). The program shows how trauma in certain areas of a kid’s life affects their growth. So, we help them with the faith and values to set boundaries and learn self-control, to develop a moral compass, and work to connect them with their families. We are intentional about helping kids and families get out of their disfunction, and we also have access to counselors who donate hours to us. There is no other program like this around.”
He goes on to say that studies show that the cost of not doing anything about these at-risk kids and families is more than $300,000 a year over 10 years because of the trickle-down effects of adverse childhood trauma, and the resulting need to government help such as DHS counseling, special education, speech therapy or other assistance and help for young mothers with children. That makes the cost of running a program like The Ladder seem well worthwhile.
As an example of the impact the Ladder has had, Brian shares a story about Sam (not his real name), who came to The Ladder to play games, but often got so angry, he’d pound on the wall. The staff and volunteers were determined to reach out to Sam, so when his mom died, they went to the visitation.
“We surrounded his family,” Brian recalls. “We took things to his house and loved on him.”
Then someone suggested that The Ladder have a birthday party for Sam and invite his grandma. With Sam’s permission they also invited his dad, though Sam was sure he wouldn’t come. But he did, and a family connection was formed. Later, Sam confessed to Brian that he had equated the devotion time held at the Ladder with his negative experience in religion classes his dad forced him to attend, but he now says he really likes coming and listening and learning from the Bible. Brian has seen Sam mature and recently suggested that they do a Bible Study on anger together.
Brian concludes, “I’m grateful for Shelby and being raised in such a great town. My passion is to see Shelby revive – economically, spiritually, in every way. That’s what gets me up every day to come to The Ladder and be a light for Jesus -- that Jesus would be known and famous in Shelby.”