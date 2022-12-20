The Peterson family announced the addition of JVC Enterprises, Inc. to the Peterson Farms family of companies.
JVC Enterprises, Inc., in Byron Center, Mich., is a trucking company that specializes in temperature-controlled and dry transportation. JVC Enterprises prides itself on utilizing the latest in transportation technology which ensures customers receive their products safely and on time. Reefer monitoring equipment allows JVC to control load temperatures and respond to rapidly changing conditions.
“The addition of JVC Enterprise, Inc. to the Peterson Farms family of companies provides the opportunity to increase distribution capabilities to meet the needs of our customers throughout the United States,” said Aaron Peterson, chief executive officer of Peterson Farms. “As Peterson Farms continues to grow, we recognize the importance of reliable transportation to ensure our customers receive their products within the expected time frames of their orders.”
JVC Enterprises, Inc. joins the current family of companies, which includes: Peterson Farms, Inc.; Peterson Farms Fresh, LLC.; Appeeling Fruit Holdings, LLC; Lakewood Organic, LLC; Fresh Innovations California, LLC; GDS Holdings, LLC; Oceana County Freezer Storage, Inc.; and Oceana Acres.