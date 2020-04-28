As the community continues to follow the governor’s stay at home executive orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many businesses are helping wherever they can. Peterson Farms Inc. (PFI) has offered locally processed fruit and supplies to local, state and national organizations this past month.
“As Oceana County’s largest employer, we recognize the importance of caring for our community, which encompasses our associates and their families. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we look after those in need of assistance with food, personal protection and resources,” said Grant Boring, communications mManager for Peterson’s.
Nationally, PFI donated 2,112 cases of apple slices to the Feeding America Food Banks while Michigan Food Bank Council received 356,256 applesauce cups and Feeding America of Grand Rapids received 1,397 cases of apple slices.
Locally, Shelby Public Schools has received 12,200 cups of applesauce and the use of a refrigerated trailer to assist with food distribution and storage and the pick up/delivery of 432 two-gallon bottles of milk from Country Dairy. The Bread of Life Food Pantry in Hart received 364 pounds of Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) fruit and both New Hope Community and Hesperia Methodist Church Food Pantries each received 250 cardboard boxes to assist with their food distribution.
To help protect people in the community, PFI donated 50 face shields to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Deptartment; seven face shields to the Hart Police Department and four face shields to the Shelby Police Department.
They also recently employed a local seamstress to create 3,000 homemade masks for PFI associates; 70 masks for Oceana County Road Commission; 32 homemade masks for Hansen Foods in Hart; 30 masks to Shelby Village; 30 masks to American Apple in New Era; 30 masks to Tractor Supply in Ludington; 15 homemade masks for Cherry Hill Supermarket in Shelby.
Local farm and asparagus packer, Todd Greiner Farms, received 24 eight ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. Other Michigan processors were the recipients of PFI’s COVID-19 Crisis management playbook to assist with best practices for community and statewide collaboration.
“At Peterson Farms, we are proud of our roots in Oceana County, and we are committed to helping our community,” said Boring.