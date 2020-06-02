A voluntary coronavirus testing program was implemented at Peterson Farms Oceana Drive/Baseline Road facility late last week and earlier this week.
The testing is not mandatory, but was encouraged that all associates take advantage of the opportunity to be tested without any cost. Also, as an ongoing effort to maintain a healthy workplace for associates, Peterson Farms is temperature checking all associates before their shift.
Peterson Farms partnered with local and state health officials to better understand the virus spread within rural communities along with developing best practices in response to COVID-19. Once completed, the state will develop a testing process to roll out to other businesses as it works to reopen different business segments.