The Pink Elephant Diner in downtown Hart was awarded a $25,000 state grant as part of the Match on Main program.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement April 7. Hart is one of 28 communities statewide to receive grants totalling $697,325. In Hart, the money will be used for interior and exterior building improvements to allow the diner to expand into an adjoining space.
The Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community. The communities receive the grant funding from the Michigan Economic Development Commission
“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”