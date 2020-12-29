Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will host a plasma and blood donation drive Friday, Jan. 8, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hart at 3258 N. 72nd Ave., Hart.
Community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to donate life-saving COVID-convalescent Plasma (CCP) to help someone in the community get the therapy needed to fight the disease. Individuals do need to be symptom-free for 14 days following COVID before donating. Please contact Tricia Dusendang of Versiti Blood Center at 616-233-8680 for further direction and instructions. Individuals should be pre-scheduled and qualified through Versiti to donate Friday, Jan. 8.
Recovered COVID patient Joann Rennhack of Hart shared, “Having COVID wasn’t much fun, but I never had to go to the hospital thankfully...It’s wonderful being able to donate convalescent plasma. The first time (my husband and I) donated, we went to Grand Rapids, and the staff were very appreciative. The nurse who ‘stuck’ me kept saying, ‘You’re saving lives.’ The donation process is pretty interesting...It takes longer than a regular donation of blood, but I think it is easier on your body because you get everything back but the plasma. I have donated four times already. It is very nice to be able to give right here in Hart at the church, plus the snacks are homemade and delicious.”
“Depending on the antibodies present in the CCP, several people can be helped with every donation. A recovered individual can generally give up to 12 times total,” said area drive coordinator Kathy Roskam.
Regular blood donations may also be made Friday, Jan. 8, for those who have not donated blood within the last 60 days. Blood donors, age 17 years of age and older, (16 years old with parental consent) are also encouraged to donate and help save a life this holiday season.
For all regular donations, the SARS COV-2 antibody test, aka COVID 19 Antibody Test (CAT) will be performed on all blood donations as part of the standard testing. For the safety of staff and volunteers, donors are asked to wear masks or face coverings for the entire donation experience. Donors should also plan to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Water and snacks will be available both prior to and after donating as well.
Visit www.versiti.org/covid19plasma or contact Dusendang of Versiti Blood Center at 616-233-8680, for further direction and instructions. Individuals must be pre-scheduled and qualified through Versiti to donate Friday, Jan. 8.
For regular blood donations, contact Roskam, at 231-861-6353 or krcmmom@hotmail.com To make an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/108330
More information on what Versiti is doing to protect donors and staff is available at https://www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information.