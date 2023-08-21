A large crowd, including a large number of Lathers descendants, turned out in Mears Sunday afternoon for the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society’ annual Pleasant Afternoon — this celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Village of Mears.
Society President Paul Erickson pointed out the society’s struggles to recruit volunteers during the COVID 19 pandemic and recognized several volunteers who continued to help out, including Carl and Mort Wiegand.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Erickson said. “I didn’t think we’d have this kind of crowd.”
Erickson highlight the trek of the town’s name sake, lumber baron Charles Mears, who initially began his empire at White Lake before moving north into Mason County.
“He had tremendous influence in this area,” Erickson said.
Erickson also acknowledged a gentleman named Sam Brown who helped to spur the railroad and the late Dale Lathers who oversaw his brother Bill’s trust which helped make the museum’s grounds in Mears what they are today. Dale Lathers passed away this past winter. Erickson also recognized the Wood family of Mac Wood’s Dune Rides for its contributions to the community.
“I think we have Mears royalty everywhere,” Erickson said.
The event was also used to mark the beginning construction of a new agricultural building on the museum grounds.
“Dale made certain we had the real estate,” Erickson said. “We’re going to continue to make these grounds more beautiful.”