Now in its third growing season, Pentwater's Community garden is thriving once again. Dedicated in May 2021 by the Pentwater Service Club, the project was suggested by Laurel Howell, wife of member Jim Howell, as a way for the club to celebrate its 50th anniversary of service to the people of Pentwater.
Her idea was chosen from among 14 candidate projects club members were considering. Taking all the necessary Covid precautions, more than 30 club members worked outdoors during the pandemic to make the garden something that residents would use for generations to come.
The popularity has grown from there. Pentwater Township Library utilizes two for its "Library Sprouts" children's gardening program. Pentwater resident Sharon Tierney explained that leasing a bed for a growing season costs a nominal $40, and that all the beds have been leased since the Community Garden opened.
"I love doing this because I haven't had a garden for 40 years," stated Louise Noffke. "I've had to educate myself. The vegetables I grow taste far better than anything else. I grow radishes, beets, kale, peas, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, buttercrunch lettuce and marigolds to help keep the bugs away."
When the gated garden opened three years ago, it exceeded everyone's expectations because of the generous sponsorship by Beckman Brothers, Inc.; Great Lakes Pet Fencing, Inc.; and Dan and Jodi TerHarr who donated decking material they no longer needed at their home.
Howell continues to be in charge of leasing beds and other operations. Anyone with questions should consult the information on the garden sign, or ask at the Pentwater library about how to reach her.