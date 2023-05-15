Police memorial recognition Friday May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 44 min ago Area law enforcement officers will recognize Police Memorial Week with the ceremony Friday, May 19 with a short program beginning at noon at the front steps to the Oceana County Courthouse. The program is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Tags Police Radio Broadcasting Tv Broadcasting Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending New Era resident Hanley made a name for himself all around the U.S. in stained glass Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView