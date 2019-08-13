• Contributed photo
Police seek help in recovering dog
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in recovering a dog stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at the Family Dollar store in Walkerville. The dog, a red miniature Pinscher valued at $2,500, was taken Saturday, Aug. 10 at about 3:36 p.m. An Oceana County deputy responded and spoke with the victim and witnesses. They were told that while the victim was parked, there was a newer looking black 4-door pickup occupied by two men that pulled up, and one of the men got out and reached in the victim’s vehicle, grabbed the dog and got in their vehicle and drove away. The vehicle was last seen leaving northbound on 176th Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 873-2121.