The Fremont Police Department, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Fremont Fire Department and Life EMS March 2 responded to a report of a male who had broken into an apartment in the City of Fremont and assaulted the occupants inside with a knife.
Upon arrival at the residence, officers were told the unknown perpetrator fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving. Immediate medical aid was given to the victims and both were subsequently transported to area hospitals. The status of the victims is not known Thursday morning.
During the incident, the perpetrator was possibly injured by the victims while the victims defended themselves. The Fremont Police Department requests anyone with information related to this crime to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or Newaygo County Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.
At this time the perpetrator has not been apprehended. Citizens are urged to lock their doors and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement. The offender is described as a male, slender build, wearing dark colored clothing.
This remains an active investigation with no further information available. As information becomes available, it will be shared as soon as possible.