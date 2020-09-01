The Polk Road (BR-31) culvert replacement project by the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin approximately one week sooner than originally announced.
MDOT is now scheduled to start the project at 7 a.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 8. It was originally scheduled to start Sept. 14. The roadway will be closed between US-31 and Comfort Drive (approximately 700 feet east of the NB US-31 ramps). The project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 2.
The posted detour for Hart traffic is US-31 to Monroe Road (Exit 154), east to Oceana Drive, south to Polk Road west. MDOT suggests an alternate detour from the Hart exit at Polk Road (exit 149), west on Polk Road to 56th Avenue, north to Tyler Road, east to 72nd Avenue and south to Polk Road.
The road closure is required for the $1.1M project to replace the Russell Creek culvert.