PENTWATER — Humans have been baking clay objects for about 30,000 years. About 150 years ago, Charles Mears’ Middlesex Brick & Tile business dug lime-rich clay out of the banks of Pentwater Lake, shaped it into bricks, and then fired them for either export or use in local construction. And today, in the nonprofit Pentwater Artisan Learning Center’s pottery studio, enthusiasts gather to either create something of their own or share their skills with other PALC members.
“It’s like Disney World here,” said Patti Townsend of Whitehall, while describing how members are happy to teach others. “If you know how to do one thing, they will teach you to do other things.”
On a recent day, she and two other members were busily working on their various projects. Townsend, a PALC member for eight years, also oversees the PALC’s garden at the front door. She described how she’s had to do damage control after deer, rabbits and squirrels had recently feasted on plants she had brought in from home and planted in the garden. So she came up with a clever way to thwart the hungry critters while still adding color to the front entrance — replace the edible plants with textured, painted pottery butterflies.
Sara Bolan was working on one of several bowls she is donating to the Lakeshore Food Club’s “Empty Bowls” fundraiser in Ludington Sept. 21. The club is a nonprofit grocery store offering a wide range of food options for low income families. Over 200 bowls will be available for purchase by the public, with proceeds going to support this food pantry serving Mason County.
The PALC is an 11,000 square foot, well-equipped workspace for metal and woodworking, painting, pottery, glassmaking, crafts, weaving, basket making, sewing and more. Its members from Pentwater and the surrounding area work in a safe environment where they create, socialize, learn, and share their knowledge with others who want to learn new crafts. The annual cost of membership is $150. More information is found at https://pentwaterartisan.org/, or call 231.869.5323. Information about the PALC’s “Equipping for the Next 20 Years Campaign Fund” can be found at https://oceanafoundation.org/give/our-funds.