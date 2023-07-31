By David Bossick
The wailing of sirens, the flashing of lights and a long line of fire trucks will roll from Crystal Valley to Custer in one final dedication to longtime former firefighter and Crystal Valley Fire Chief Jack Mustard on Saturday.
Departments from across the area will descend upon Mustard’s former home as he is taken from there to Sugar Ridge Church, 2012 E. Wilson Road, in Custer Township for a combined memorial service with his wife Julie. The procession of fire trucks will start off at 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of 144th and Madison, and it will make its way into Mason County.
Jack Mustard died on July 1, and his wife, Julie, died a little more than two weeks later. Jack served for more than 50 years with the Crystal Valley Fire Department, nearly half of those as the fire chief.
“The fire department stuff, it was always part of our life,” said Kay Feole, Jack and Julie’s daughter. “I was in the home, and it was more with the phone calls. There was a phone chain that happened and that’s how they were notified that the fire department was needed. Of course, later, it went to pagers.”
Feole worked for Mason-Oceana 911, and she would dispatch her dad’s department to emergencies.
“I actually would have dispatched his department and then talked to him on the radio,” she said.
Crystal Township Fire Chief Allen Purdy said he first met Jack Mustard when Jack worked for Settler and Duncan, and they were friends from there.
“Once I became chief of Crystal, I would talk to him quite a bit,” Purdy said. “He helped me out and gave me some pointers on what he used to do. He was really knowledgable. I enjoyed talking to him.”
The Mustards were married when they were quite young, Feole said. Julie was 17 and still a senior in high school when the couple were married. Jack was 19.
“The story that they told us was they were afraid he would be drafted,” Feole said. “If you were married, the wife would go where the husband was sent, and they would still be together. He never ended up getting drafted.
“She was a senior in high school, and they were married in Dec. 1. She finished out her senior year. He always bragged he signed her report cards.”
Feole said her parents made sure that their kids and grandkids were shown just how important they were. They showed their support in a lot of ways, and there were many lessons that stuck.
“Family was very important. Doing right by people,” she said. “The golden rule was just always part of our upbringing. It was taught, and it was an unspoken expectation. Being kind to people was just how they lived.
“When I got married in 1974, I moved away from the area for a while and then came back in 1993. From that point on, I was involved with many interactions with my parents,” Feole said. “They were very supportive of things that went on as we were kids: band concerts, basketball games, mom was always a chaperone on school trips. Dad served on the school board. Mom and dad were always involved in things. When I moved back to the area and had kids, they supported many things with my kids.”
Feole said even when her dad retired from the Crystal Valley Fire Department, he was called upon to advise the current members of the department because of his knowledge of the area was so rich. And really, it was both her parents that left so much to the community.
“It’s kind of hard to still wrap around our heads around the reality. People are doing a remembrance for both of our parents. And at the same time, it shows the kind of legacy that was left. I don’t know as children that you really get the legacy at the time,” she said.
The tribute come Saturday, though, is one that is humbling to Feole. Purdy said he brought over one of Crystal Valley’s fire trucks for Jack’s 90th. Come Saturday, departments from around the area will be represented to give Mustard one more send off.
It’s a part, though, to what Jack and Julie Mustard meant to not only the community, but also each other.
“I think that’s what people are sharing, just the fact that mom and dad’s love story. They were like a lot of married couples. In their younger years of married life, things were not as golden. They had to struggle. That becomes part of their testimony of life. They had their struggles, and they were able to find a way to work through it and tough it out.
“They went to a retreat and that was a life changing event for them where they found the Lord and that became their love story. That really lasted through the 71 years they would be married. The fact that they passed so closed together, that love story is compile again.”
In the days between Jack’s passing and Julie’s, Feole said her mom had difficulty with Jack’s death, in part because she was living with dementia.
“She would ask where he was. To hear that he had passed, it was if she heard it the first time. The fact that they’re together and joined and walking their eternal life hand in hand is a part of their love story.”