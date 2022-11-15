A hunting cabin was declared a total loss following a fire in the Silver Lake area near Tyler Road and 40th Avenue in Golden Township Nov. 11.
Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said the fire more than likely started with a propane heater. He said the fire was not investigated and the current thought was just speculation.
Three 20-pound propane tanks blew and one 100-pound portable tank blew. Fuehring said the cabin was out in the woods and difficult to reach.
Hart Fire got two of its grass trucks and a mini pumper to the structure. Approximately one acre of woods burned. Shelby, Pentwater and the Department of Natural Resources were called to assist, however, the DNR and Pentwater were disregarded. Hart Fire was on scene for approximately two hours.