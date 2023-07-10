Welcome to the annual Shoreline Media Reader’s Choice contest. Online voting starts July 16 and will run until Aug. 30. This is your opportunity as a reader and consumer to show your appreciation to the businesses in the community by voting them best in each category! As with every year we try to make improvements to make it easier for you as a voter to let your voice be heard and to make it more fair to the businesses that are competing for your votes.
The biggest change you will notice this year is that we did away with our nomination phase and have jumped right into voting. This will streamline the process, allow more businesses to participate in the contest and ultimately give you more say in who will win each category.
The change you as a voter will notice right away is that we also got rid of the click to vote option and you will now have to type in the name of the business you think is best.
We also brought back print ballots, which you can expect to see in every Saturday edition of The Ludington Daily News from July 21 through Aug. 25 and every edition of The Oceana’s Herald Journal and White Lake Beacon in that same date range.
On that note, we have also expanded the boundaries of this year’s Reader’s Choice and are now including businesses from Ludington all the way down to North Muskegon. That means that this year your vote is more important than ever to ensure your favorite business wins!
Last year we felt we had too many categories to choose from so we spent a good amount of time eliminating and combining existing sections. The result was we were able to bring our number down from over 160 to just over 120. Hopefully this will make it easier and less time consuming for you to fill in your ballot.
While we eliminated or combined several categories, we also introduced an entirely new section in our community group. You now can vote for who you consider to be the Best Business in several cities. We also introduced an overall contest winner with the addition of The Best Business Overall option.
Over the next six weeks we anticipate seeing thousands of votes come in from all over the area. This contest is truly a reflection of the community and shows not only locals but people visiting where to go to eat, sleep and enjoy what the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan has to offer. We can’t wait to see the communities come out to support their businesses.