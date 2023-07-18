GOLDEN TWP. — The Heroes Operation’s Heroes on the Dunes gave time for 132 veterans and first responders as well as their families the chance to experience riding at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Saturday under perfect conditions.
“We always say we want quality, we don’t want quantity, so if we get a little bigger and we can pull it off, and not have hiccups… and everybody can enjoy it, (that’s good),” said The Heroes Operation President Anthony Munafo.
The several-day event began with a golf outing at Benona Shores Golf Course last Friday followed by a concert and fireworks at Val Du Lakes.
“This year, we did the Freedom Friday, which worked. That’s going to be a day to honor our volunteers, and all the guys helped. We never want to commercialize this,” Munafo said. “It is about the heroes, and it worked.”
Saturday, there was a parade through downtown Silver Lake before heading into the dunes. At the dunes, the guests were treated to lunch and rides on the dunes. Before those rides, though, Munafo, a Navy veteran himself, spoke as did keynote speaker James McCloughan.
McCloughan was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions as a medical specialist in Vietnam. He received the honor in 2017.
The flag was raised by members of Mason County’s VanNortwick family as the national anthem was performed. Following the national anthem, a flyover by the Hooligan Flight Team and a prayer, that’s when the heroes and their families were able to get their families going. During the afternoon, a Huey helicopter flew overhead of the event as well as hovered for a time for those there to see it.
The rides were truly appreciated by both the heroes and volunteers alike.
“Mac Woods Dunes. That was mild compared to what I went through when I go on there,” said Barbara Locke, who was dressed in her Hart VFW uniform as a part of the welcoming group to her fellow heroes when she reflected her previous experience on the sand dunes.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to get beat up, but the Razr that I rode in (had) great springs. He did a wonderful job. He sped. He went zoom everywhere.
“It was just so awesome to be a part of this.”
Locke was thrilled with the volunteers that provided the rides to the heroes and their families.
“I’m very impressed with the volunteers who volunteered their buggies,” she said. “I’m very impressed to be a part of this. The fact that they had the honoree, and I love the singing of a child that was singing. She was beautiful, and then the raising of the flag.
“I’m very impressed, and I’m very appreciative.”
Taking a short break on the dunes, Curt Bellew reflected part way through the event on his volunteering since the inception of Heroes on the Dunes of giving rides to the heroes and their families.
“All the veterans appreciate it, and I appreciate them, naturally,” he said. “But everybody is having a good time. The kids are having a good time. It’s awesome.”
Bellew owns a cottage in the Silver Lake area, and he enjoys showing off his four-seat dune buggy and the company he gets from the heroes and their families.
“It’s a great event for the veterans. I just love doing it,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a payback.”
As a driver, he tries to ensure he gives his riders a fast or slow ride, whatever they would like as they enjoy their time on the dunes.
The organization brings in hundreds of volunteers to assist with the events it puts on, and Munafo said being a different nonprofit helps.
“We’ve always prided on ourselves being on a volunteer basis, from the board to the staff,” he said. “Every dollar ever donated, but us physically, goes toward this event or hero. Everybody volunteers.
“Not only do they know what we’re doing with our money is going financially, but they know where our hearts are.”
Attracting volunteers simply is a matter of encouraging people to see the event, and from there, more people join in.
“If you don’t see that and understand what a hero is to us in the police, fire, first responders — it’s not just veterans — when they see stuff like that, that’s when they go, I can’t wait to help next year.”
The feedback, though, from Munafo’s experience, is worth the work.
“I had a wife who said, ‘Do you have a minute?’ and I was, ‘Can I get back to you.’ She was, ‘Just two minutes.’ This was 2021, two years ago.
“Under the tent, she said, ‘Do you see that gentleman under the tent playing with his kids?’ He was there under the tent playing with his kids. I said, ‘Yeah.’ She said, ‘That’s my husband.’ I said, ‘OK, I’m glad they’re having a good time.’ Meanwhile, I’m like, where’s this going?
“Literally, she goes, ‘He came back from Afghanistan five years ago. He hasn’t been out of the house. He hasn’t smiled or spoken to his children in five years until today,’” Munafo recalled, choking up. “After I heard that, I told my team.
“I said, ‘Listen, you can get complaints. You can cause me most stress financially, this and that. That one thing tells me, sign me up for next year.
“I said, ‘We’re doing it again, and we’re going to go bigger, badder, better. You’ll never pull me away from that.’ … If I change one person’s life to day, that’s what we set out to do.”
Days like Saturday were simply to allow those heroes a chance to have fun, he said.
Saturday’s events concluded with another concert and a gathering open to the public at Val Du Lakes.
The Heroes Operation offers one more event this calendar year, the Off Road Color Run, hosted on Oct. 14 in St. Helen in Roscommon County.