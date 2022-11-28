HART — Area recreation club board members along with interested community members attended an information sharing meeting Monday, Nov. 21 to discuss the possibility of forming a county-wide entity to bring individual rec programs together and pool resources.
The results of an ongoing Oceana Area Recreation Survey were shared with those in attendance. Meeting facilitators included Oceana County Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Garry McKeen and Hart Recreation Club Board Treasurer Rob Splane. They led the discussion attended by over 20.
“Neither the townships or the county want to run the program, but we feel strongly about bringing the community together. We want to do what we can to make recreational sports for our kids better,” McKeen said.
The 11-question survey which has been circulating for approximately two weeks on social media had generated 68 responses prior to the meeting. Splane was quick to point out that even though the results to date indicate some common themes, the data by no means represents the entire county. He recommended more surveys be completed.
The data collected thus far included 68 responses, 29 were from Hart residents, 16 were from Pentwater and eight were from Shelby. Of the 68, half have children in a recreation program. The survey revealed that the top three activities youth participate in currently are soccer, basketball and baseball and softball. Thirty responded they felt the current program and activities were adequate with a few saying they would like to see a community pool and 48 said they’d support an initiative to expand indoor facilities. Over half (38) said they’d be “open” and 27 “might be open” to a new independent Oceana Recreation entity. Overwhelmingly, 55 respondents said they would participate in adult recreation activities if offered and 53 would support non-athletic programs for youth.
Some of the comments from survey respondents included a need for more organization, leadership, volunteers and communication, a desire for more opportunities with more kids signing up and adult options as well. Surprisingly of the 68 who had responded, cost of the current programming was not an issue. Most said they would be willing to pay more if the cost was justifiable and transparent.
Recreation club representatives in attendance agreed that more feedback from the community is needed. They didn’t feel that having the survey on social media was enough and suggested emailing people using the database of registrants of the past. There also seemed to be the consensus that a meeting of each club’s leadership would be necessary before having another community-wide meeting.
“We’re going to need to get some structure and options together before we present any change to a bigger group,” Damien Omness of Shelby said. “It’s hard to advocate for something if you don’t know what you’re advocating for,” another Shelby resident said. Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli said the group needed a “defined problem statement” and that until they knew what that was, they really couldn’t determine the next steps.
A Pentwater parent said there needed to be a push made to reach the smaller communities. Omness added that not all kids prefer sports. Some kids would like to do robotics, while others want to play a higher level of soccer. Currently some youth are having to go elsewhere to participate in these types of programs. He wondered if by combining resources the clubs would be able to offer more opportunities to students. As much as the group would like to offer more programming it agreed that starting small, fine tuning what is already working then adding more options later was a better idea. Jeff Hodges, Pentwater Village President, said he was in support of a volunteer county board with some money behind it. He also would like to see adult opportunities added eventually, saying in the past few years everyone’s mental health has suffered and having more activities could really benefit rural communities. Others echoed that sentiment saying a county-wide entity could be used as a resource to organize the separate programs, while allowing each individual club to focus on what they are good at and use its strengths to benefit the community as a whole.
Hart parent Don Tucker summarized what he was hearing from the group and had read in the shared comments. He felt the challenge seemed to be sustainability of resources (people, finances, players and communication).
“Lack of volunteers isn’t new, and it isn’t going away,” McKeen said. “But it does seem worse nowadays,” Tucker added.
When speaking about the possibility of a new county-wide entity most in the group wondered how it would be structured, and who would run it. Each club is configured and financed a little differently. A parent and Shelby Rec Board member said that Shelby liked having its own board and didn’t want to lose that control.
Tucker suggested a possible “joint operating agreement” which he has seen with some chamber and tourism bureaus. The agreement is attached to bylaws that outline what is shared and what isn’t. After the meeting Tucker told Oceana’s Herald-Journal, “It’s a way to come together successfully, and you don’t have to give up control. I’m a big fan of combining resources to provide more opportunities for kids. It’s hard to do, but I’ve seen some huge advantages to partnering.”
At the conclusion of the one-hour meeting, it was decided that each area rec club would meet separately to further discuss the potential county-wide rec club proposal. Another meeting will be in January with one or two representatives from each club to work out some details that could be taken back to a larger group.
McKeen summed up the meeting saying, “The need for communication between the group is paramount. Finding our strengths and weaknesses will make the entire process worthwhile. We also found out that we as the citizens of Oceana County need to work together to grow the future for the next generations.”